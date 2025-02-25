Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: ‘Christ-Centered’ Legislature Attracts People to Texas

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. | Photo Credit: Dan Patrick's Facebook

Speaking at the keynote of the Texas Policy Summit on Thursday, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick acknowledged a group of state senators he believes represents a larger contingent of Republican lawmakers who “put Christ first in all they do.”

The event was hosted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a right-leaning nonprofit think tank, at the AT&T Executive Hotel & Conference Center in Austin.

Patrick emphasized the importance of Christian values in guiding legislative decisions and claimed that Texas stands out as one of the most Christ-centered states in the nation.

He stated, “We have many Christ-filled people in the Texas House. I would say that Texas, which I’m proud of, is probably the most Christ-centered legislature in the country, and that’s why people keep moving here — a thousand people a day. They see our values, they see it’s an opportunity to come here and start a business and have a good job and live the American dream.”

He continued, “We’ve added 11 million since 2000. We’ve gone from 19 million to 30 million, and the projection is we are going to have another 15 million in another 20 years.”

Patrick spoke about the role of his faith in leadership and decision-making, recounting a recent prayer he led. “I gave a short prayer at the prayer breakfast two days ago, and I said, if you put Jesus first, you can't help but do the best for the people,” he explained. “If you listen to a lobbyist, the last one you better talk to is Him. When you’ve got a tough vote to cast, where’s He?”

Patrick reinforced the belief that Christian values should have a significant influence on governance. “God still has His eye on this country,” he said, referencing one of his favorite verses, 2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people who are called by my name will get down and kneel and pray and turn their face to me and ask forgiveness for their wicked ways and to heal their nation, I will hear them from Heaven, and I will forgive them, and I will heal their land.”

Patrick has continually positioned himself as a staunch advocate for Christian beliefs in Texas governance, often citing his efforts to incorporate faith-based initiatives, such as placing “In God We Trust” in the State Senate and supporting the sonogram bill to protect unborn children.

Following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde in May 2022, Patrick encouraged Texans to read 2 Chronicles 7:14, stating, “I believe we’re a nation of Godly people and Godly people need to pray.”

He added at the time, “2 Chronicles 7:14, everyone should read tonight. Go to the middle of the Bible, turn right, 2 Chronicles 7:14. Christians have to pray for God to heal our land and we have to take a stand.”

He concluded, “And we do that through prayer. You cannot change the culture of a country without changing the character of the people, and you just cannot change character without changing a heart and you can't do that without turning to God.”