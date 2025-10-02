Historic 'Christ on the Water' Artwork Returned to Merchant Marine Academy

On September 29, 2025, midshipmen at the United States Merchant Marine Academy gather in front of the restored 'Christ on the Water' painting. | Photo Credit: United States Department of Transportation

A historic painting of Jesus Christ has been returned to a prominent position at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the artwork, known as “Christ on the Water,” has been restored to its original location after nearly 80 years of display at Wiley Hall, prior to being moved to a flood-prone basement in 2023.

“Burying this historic painting in the basement wasn't just a mistake — it was an insult to the faith and legacy of service that built this Academy and our nation,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

“By restoring 'Christ on the Water' to its rightful place, we sent a clear message to our midshipmen: their Christian faith is a virtue to be proud of, not something to be censored.”

Tony Ceraolo, the acting superintendent of USMMA following Vice Admiral Joanna Nunan’s resignation in June, expressed gratitude to Duffy for his ongoing support of the academy and its students.

He described the painting, which depicts Jesus Christ guiding sailors through stormy seas, as “a piece of the Academy's cultural and historical legacy” that honors “the past and the resilience of those who came before us.”

Ceraolo emphasized that the artwork “is about history, remembrance, and hope ensuring that the story of our midshipmen and their wartime experiences remain part of our shared institutional memory.”

Duffy first advocated for the painting's return during the institution’s annual Battle Standard Dinner in April, urging that it be placed back where it belongs.

The piece was originally moved during Joanna Nunan’s leadership at Wiley Hall, following pressure from Mikey Weinstein of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which advocates for strict separation of church and state.

After Nunan’s resignation, the painting was temporarily removed from the basement last month, but Duffy continued pushing for its reinstatement to the original display, culminating in Monday’s official ceremony.

Although the movement to restore the painting cheered from the Trump administration and the academy’s leadership, Mikey Weinstein condemned the decision, calling it “Christian nationalism,” and indicated that the Military Religious Freedom Foundation is considering legal action.