Will Graham to Lead ‘Gulf Coast Celebration of Hope’ With 145 Partner Churches

Will Graham, a grandson of the late Billy Graham. | Photo credit: Facebook/ Will Graham

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is preparing to host a major evangelistic outreach along the Gulf Coast, working alongside 145 local churches for an event called the “Gulf Coast Celebration of Hope.”

Will Graham, grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham, is scheduled to preach at the two-night gathering at the Gulf Coast Coliseum and Convention Center on March 21–22, where he will share messages centered on the hope and salvation found through Jesus Christ.

“People around the world are praying for the Gulf Coast right now. There is a burden to see the Gospel proclaimed in this pivotal region,” Graham said. “I’m going to share what the Bible has to say and point to the Savior — Jesus Christ — who gave His life and conquered the grave so we can find eternal hope in Him.”

The first evening of the outreach will begin at 7 p.m. on March 21 and will include musical performances by DOE and Charity Gayle before Graham delivers his message.

The second and final program is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 22 and will feature music from Terrian and Charity Gayle. Each night will conclude with Graham presenting a Gospel message focused on the hope and love available through Jesus Christ.