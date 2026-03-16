52 Cohabiting Couples Marry at Texas Church After Pastor’s Call to Honor Biblical Covenant

Josh Howerton, senior pastor of Lakepointe Church based in Rockwall, Texas. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Lakepointe Church

More than 50 couples who had been living together without being married participated in a large wedding ceremony organized by Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, Texas.

Josh Howerton, senior pastor of the multi-campus Lakepointe Church, shared that 52 couples across the church’s eight campuses chose to be married following a message he delivered urging unmarried couples living together to make a covenant commitment before God.

During a sermon on Feb. 22, Howerton addressed congregants who were in relationships outside of marriage, speaking directly to those who were cohabiting or raising children together without being married.

He concluded the message by calling on couples to reconsider their situation and commit to marriage as an act of obedience to their faith.

He urged couples who find themselves in one or more of these situations to come “under the loving conviction of the Holy Spirit that you need to honor God, bend your knee to Jesus, put a ring on it and enter into a covenant with a person that you’re already acting like you’re in a covenant with.”

He told congregants that “we want to help you do that” and explained that the church’s approach is guided by the belief that “the only time we look down on people is to give them a hand up.”

To make the process accessible, the church organized pastors at all eight campuses who were prepared to officiate wedding ceremonies for couples who chose to move forward. Couples interested in participating were invited to register for the event by texting a designated number and signing up for marriage preparation and counseling.

Howerton reassured attendees that the church would walk with them through the process. “We got people who are going to walk with you, counsel you, help you and then we’re going to get you married, and we’re going to throw a big party.”

He also told the congregation that those stepping forward would receive encouragement rather than criticism.

“Guess what your church family’s not going to be doing? These people aren’t going to be judging you. They’re going to be cheering you on as you step forward into obedience to Jesus Christ.”

In a Facebook post last Friday, Howerton revealed that 52 couples responded to the invitation and participated in the ceremony.

“These 52 couples heard the marriage sermon two weeks ago, came under conviction. They wanted to honor God and get married, met with pastors for council, and tonight they got married.”

He expressed gratitude for the “52 couples, 52 families, 52 lineages and legacies and family trees changed forever.”

He later told the congregation he planned to recognize the couples during the church’s March 8 service and encouraged the church to celebrate their decision.

Howerton asked attendees to “give them a STANDING OVATION to show them their church family is behind them, heart and soul.”