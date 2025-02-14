Christian Charity Accuses Ohio County of Religious Discrimination in Contract Dispute

The office of Gracehaven, a Columbus, Ohio-based Christian charity. | Photo Credit: Christian Post via Gracehaven

An Ohio county is facing a lawsuit for allegedly refusing to renew a contract with a Christian charity that aids trafficked youth.

Gracehaven filed the legal action in December against Montgomery County officials in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Western Division, citing the county's refusal to renew the organization's contract due to its policy of hiring only Christians.

According to the complaint, the Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services began contracting with Gracehaven in 2017 to assist in placing girls who are victims of sex trafficking in three state-licensed therapeutic group homes.

The substitute care contract is scheduled for renewal every two years, with Montgomery County reimbursing Gracehaven through Title IV-E foster care maintenance payment funds from the federal government. However, last year, county officials decided not to renew the contract with the Christian charity, reportedly due to federal law prohibiting employment discrimination based on religion.

Jacob Reed, legal counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, who is representing Gracehaven, told The Christian Post, “The government can’t punish a Christian ministry like Gracehaven for exercising that right. The First Amendment protects Gracehaven’s right to hire those who share its religious beliefs. Federal and state laws also recognize this right.”

Reed noted, “Montgomery County cannot punish Gracehaven by excluding it from the foster care system because the ministry exercises its constitutional rights. The ministry should not have to fight legal battles to ensure it is treated equally by the government.”

Montgomery County spokesman told Christian Post that county officials “cannot comment due to pending litigation,” but they are “committed to transparency and will provide updates when appropriate.”

Founded in 2008, Gracehaven aims to serve “youth and families through a team of Christian workers and like-minded partners by providing sex trafficking prevention services and by empowering youth rescued from sex trafficking to thrive with dignity in a renewed life,” according to its website.

A hearing for a preliminary injunction against the contract cancellation is set for February 28.