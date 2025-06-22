Christian Concern Warns of Legal Action Against the City Council Over the Pride Flag Controversy

On June 2, 2025, Councillor Paul Dimoldenberg, the Lord Mayor of Westminster, stands behind the pride flag outside City Hall to mark the beginning of Pride Month. | Photo Credit: Westminster City Council homepage (www.westminster.gov.uk)

A Christian legal organization based in the United Kingdom has announced plans to file a lawsuit against a London city council because of a display of over 300 Progress Pride flags along an iconic street.

Christian Concern issued a statement earlier this week criticizing Westminster City Council for replacing the United Kingdom’s Union Jack flags on Regent Street with the Progress Pride flags as part of its annual tradition.

The group asserts that the display, scheduled to begin on June 22 and continue into the following month, implicitly threatens those who hold different views regarding LGBT ideology.

“The Pride Progress flag [proclaims] a secular religious ideology which seeks to group together categories of people based upon their sexual preferences and identity: in doing this, it creates division between those people who do not recognize themselves under the umbrella of its myriad causes and those that do,” the organization stated.

They further claimed, “Those who do not join under the Flag have been considered as ‘hateful,’ ‘discriminatory,’ ‘intolerant’ and ‘bigoted.’”

Christian Concern also pointed out that Westminster Council has taken pride in its reputation for being overly “woke,” and its chief executive, Stuart Love, has described them as the “Wokeminster Council.”

Andrea Williams, the organization’s executive director, explained her concerns about the Progress Pride flag’s symbolism. “The majority of the public do not know the highly controversial and harmful symbolism presented by the Progress Pride Flag,” Williams said. “At the heart of the flag is the trans flag — pink for girls, blue for boys and white for the ‘transition’ phase.”

Williams emphasized the controversial nature of transgender policies, noting that “transgenderism for children is increasingly being repudiated in the UK and other countries.” Last year, more than 31,000 people signed a petition launched by Christian Concern protesting the Regent Street display.

In April, five Supreme Court justices clarified that “the legal definition of a woman in the 2010 Equality Act applies ‘to a biological woman and biological sex,’” reaffirming the importance of biological sex distinctions.

Williams called on Westminster City Council to halt the Pride flag display “so that everyone can feel welcome in Regent Street and the surrounding areas,” adding that “if the council chooses to proceed with the display, we will consider taking legal action.”

A Westminster City Council spokesperson, however, maintained that the Pride flags are a well-established tradition representing a city “that welcomes millions of visitors every year,” and described such public celebration as “a fixed duration and proportionate and fitting.”

The spokesperson told Pink News, an LGBT media outlet, that “Pride flags are in keeping with a cosmopolitan city that welcomes millions of visitors every year.”