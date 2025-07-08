Christian Pop on the Rise: Shifting Culture Brings Faith and Values to Mainstream Music

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Rachel Coyne

Recent reports indicate a noticeable rise in Christian and “traditional” pop songs on U.S. music charts, a trend some analysts attribute to a broader cultural shift toward conservative values in entertainment.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” currently holds the No. 1 spot in the country and has spent 20 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Warren, who openly practices Catholicism, also recently released the worship song “Bloodline” alongside Jelly Roll.

Christian musicians Brandon Lake and Forrest Frank are also witnessing increased visibility within the larger music industry. Lake’s “Hard Fought Hallelujah” has remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks, and Frank’s “Your Way’s Better” recently marked its 10th week on the chart, additionally sparking a viral TikTok trend.

In May, Billboard reported these songs were the first faith-based hits to reach the Hot 100 in over a decade, highlighting their significant breakthrough.

Frank, who was the top-ranked new artist on last year’s Billboard Christian charts, began his music career in 2017 as part of the secular surf-pop group Surfaces. Seven years later, he was named New Artist of the Year at this year’s GMA Dove Awards and received a Grammy nomination, demonstrating his crossover success from secular to faith-based music.

Billboard also reported that CCM (Contemporary Christian Music) reached its highest streaming numbers on Spotify in 2024, with a 60% growth rate globally over the past five years. “Christian music is making a serious comeback,” Billboard stated, emphasizing the genre’s resurgence.

Meanwhile, country superstar Morgan Wallen continues to lead with record-breaking achievements. His latest album, I’m the Problem, shattered streaming records in May and maintained the top album spot for five weeks. Wallen also has multiple songs in the Hot 100’s top 10, with artists like Thomas Rhett, Jelly Roll, and Shaboozey experiencing crossover success with country-pop hits.

The current season of “American Idol” has featured several contestants openly discussing their Christian faith. Breanna Nix, a Christian singer and finalist on the show, recently hit No. 1 on Apple’s Country chart with her single “Higher,” which surged to the top following her third-place finish in the show’s 23rd season.

The show also dedicated a special three-hour Easter episode titled “Songs of Faith,” showcasing gospel and worship performances by contestants and judges.

Judge Luke Bryan commented to Billboard that Carrie Underwood, a professing Christian, has had “a little something to do with” the increased visibility of gospel and Christian music on “American Idol.”

Bryan noted, “She’s never shied away from her spirituality and Christian beliefs, and she’s done it through music, and it’s been a part of her artistry. And the kids this year have showed [sic] up with more of that maybe than in years past, and that’s been something really, really special to watch.” Bryan added, “I’m sure she probably thinks, ‘Am I making a difference?’ but it showed this year.”