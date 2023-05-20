Interfaith Event Led By Methodist Church Aims to Give Spiritual Comfort For Traumatized Community Following Mall Shooting

Pixabay/JR

As a compassionate response to the senseless massacre in a Texas shopping mall, the Suncreek United Methodist Church planned a gathering to offer spiritual solace to the traumatized community. The interfaith event, "Love Takes Action," will reportedly be conducted on Monday, May 22.

Texas Mall Shooting

The 33-year-old suspect in the neo-Nazi sympathizer attack jumped out of a silver automobile on Saturday afternoon, May 6, and began shooting people, cars, and glass shops in a rain of bullets from an AR-15-style weapon. AP News reported that the rifle was one of eight lawfully acquired firearms officials say he took to the mall. During the chaos that ensued as customers ran for cover and business, employees herded customers into the rear rooms and closed the metal gates to protect them. Witnesses claimed to have heard dozens of rounds fired.

As mentioned, security guard Christian LaCour had just helped somebody get to safety and was attempting to escape others when he was brutally killed, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said at a news conference on Tuesday, May 9. Investigators have stated that "countless lives" were spared because an Allen police officer in the area at the time of the shooting could kill the gunman within four minutes of the shooting's beginning. However, three members of a Korean American family, two young sisters, and an Indian engineer were among those who lost their lives in the attack. Moreover, NBC News reported that the shooter, a resident of Dallas, was armed with a handgun in addition to the tactical vest he was wearing. One of the officers noted that the investigation had led authorities to assume that the shooter acted alone, which included speaking with his acquaintances and family members.

Additional firearms and ammo were also discovered in his vehicle. During the gunman's attack, he reportedly had a patch on his chest that read "rwds." According to one of the senior law enforcement sources, the authorities believe that the letters stand for "right-wing death squad," a word used in online areas associated with the far right. They also stated that the preliminary assessment of what is thought to be the shooter's social media accounts revealed hundreds of posts that included racially or ethnically driven violent extremist speech. These posts included material such as neo-Nazi literature and material supporting white supremacy.

Interfaith Event

The Gun Violence Archive tracked 199 gun violence incidents in the US since 2023, including the Allen shooting. By Monday, May 15, the website had compiled a list of 224 mass shootings that have taken place in the United States. As per the Baptist News, a mass shooting is an event in which four or more persons are killed. The Suncreek United Methodist Church held a prayer service on Sunday, May 7, in the evening to launch their interfaith initiative called "Love Takes Action." This event was arranged by the church's music director, Tyler Ferguson, to provide the wounded community of Allen an opportunity to gather together for spiritual solace in the aftermath of the massacre.

In addition, Suncreek's senior pastor, Barry Hughes, announced at the opening of the service that the church had produced a QR code that would link people directly to a webpage on the church titled "Love Takes Action," which had been set up in response to the massacre that had taken place. On the page, an announcement is made about an interfaith gathering that will take place on Monday, May 22. Citizens of Allen are asked to attend the event, where they will begin dialogues about potential solutions to the outbreaks of gun violence and mass shootings in their neighborhoods and around the US. "We're trying to create a space, an ongoing conversation where people can be equipped to do whatever it is that they feel led to do. We feel that the time is now to mobilize people of goodwill to make clear to our elected leaders that we do not accept the violence of mass shootings as a normal part of our life," the pastor noted.

