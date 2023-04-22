Coptic Patriarch to Hold Historic Orthodox Service at St. John Lateran Basilica

Pixibay/ Stempow

The historic St. John Lateran Basilica in Rome is set to host an Orthodox Divine Liturgy, to be officiated by Coptic Orthodox Patriarch Tawadros II on April 24, 2023. This will be the first time a Coptic Orthodox patriarch has held such a service in this basilica, one of the most prominent churches in the world.

Orthodox Divine Service

According to the Catholic News Agency, the Coptic Orthodox Church has been separate from the Roman Catholic Church since the 5th century. However, recent years have seen increasing efforts toward ecumenical dialogue and understanding between the two churches. This upcoming liturgy is a significant step forward in that direction. The service is expected to draw many Catholic and Orthodox faithful and dignitaries from both churches.

As mentioned, the event is being hailed as a symbol of unity between the two churches and a celebration of the longstanding Christian presence in Rome. It is also seen as a reflection of the strong relationship between the Coptic Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church.

In a statement, the Coptic Orthodox Church expressed gratitude to the Vatican for hosting the liturgy and for its efforts to foster greater understanding and cooperation between the two churches. The statement also emphasized the importance of dialogue and collaboration between Christians of different traditions in promoting peace and justice worldwide.

The event is expected to be a historic moment in the ongoing journey towards greater Christian unity and a testament to the power of dialogue and mutual respect in fostering greater understanding between different faiths. In addition to the liturgy, there will also be a meeting between Patriarch Tawadros II and Pope Francis.

Meeting of Pope Francis and Coptic Orthodox Leader

In 2017, the SSPX reported that Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, met with Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II in Cairo on April 28, 2017. It was reportedly essential to improve relations between the Catholic and Coptic Orthodox Churches and was widely celebrated by both communities.

During the meeting, Pope Francis and Pope Tawadros II emphasized their shared baptism and desired greater unity between their churches. The two leaders also discussed various issues affecting Christians in Egypt and worldwide, including the ongoing persecution of Christians in the Middle East and Africa.

On the other hand, the meeting between Pope Francis and Pope Tawadros II was considered particularly significant given the history of tensions between the Catholic and Coptic Orthodox Churches. The two churches have been divided for centuries, with theological differences and historical events contributing to the split.

As per the Jerusalem Post report, in a historic moment for Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, Bishop Tawadros was named the new pope on November 4, 2012. The decision was made by a blindfolded child who picked one of three names out of a glass bowl, as is the custom for selecting the Coptic pope.

The selection of Tawadros as the 118th pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church came after the death of Pope Shenouda III, who had led the church for more than four decades. Tawadros was chosen from a pool of five candidates and was widely seen as a popular choice to lead the church into the future.

