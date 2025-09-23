Crackdown in China: Pastors’ Online Ministries Restricted, Youth Evangelism Banned

The steeple with the cross on top of a church in China is engulfed in flames. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Bitter Winter

According to Bitter Winter, a magazine on religious liberty and human rights, the National Religious Affairs Administration in China has released regulations that significantly limit online religious content based on existing laws.

The group reported, “This is not the first time China has tightened its grip on religious life, but it may be one of the most technologically invasive. In the age of digital ministry, where sermons stream and prayers ping, the regulation feels like a deliberate attempt to unplug the sacred from the social.”

Article 5 of these regulations, as translated by Bitter Winter, specifies that clergy are only allowed to preach or offer religious education and training online through the websites, applications, forums, and platforms of registered religious organizations that possess an “Internet Religious Information Services License.”

Bitter Winter noted, “Personal social media accounts, livestreams, WeChat groups or informal forums are strictly off-limits for religious instruction. Self-promotion is banned, and clergy may not use religious identity to attract followers or traffic. Foreign entanglements are forbidden: no supporting or participating in ‘overseas religious infiltration.’”

Article 10 prohibits clergy from promoting religious ideas to minors or “inducing beliefs” through the internet, as well as organizing children’s participation in religious education, training, and camps.

Bitter Winter reported, “Clergy may not evangelize to underage users or organize youth religious camps or training. Commercialization is a no-go. There should be no fundraising, selling religious merchandise, or monetizing religious activities online. AI evangelism is also off the table. Clergy may not use generative AI to produce or disseminate religious content.”

Violators who do not adhere to these regulations might face penalties such as the suspension of religious credentials, the closure of online accounts, or potential criminal investigation, according to Bitter Winter.

It stated, “Platforms hosting non-compliant content may be ordered to restrict, warn or shut down offending accounts.”