Vandal Suspected of Hate Crime Against Connecticut Church Caught and Charged with Burglary and Bias

A 33-year-old Norwich man, Madison Barrett, gave himself in to the police on Tuesday after being charged with breaking into a church in Gales Ferry in March. He is accused of breaking many windows during the altercation and leaving derogatory notes on the floor and a wall.

The Ledyard Police Department has reported that Barrett is currently charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree intimidation based on prejudice or bigotry, and first-degree criminal mischief. These accusations relate to an incident at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, located at 1650 Route 12 in Gales Ferry.

According to Hartford Courant, Barrett allegedly damaged multiple windows at the church on March 11 in the early morning hours, according to Ledyard police. According to reports, the suspect tried unsuccessfully to enter the building by throwing bricks at the front entrance. Before finally breaking into the church through one of the smashed windows, according to police, Barrett continued to hurl rocks and bricks through many windows.

A man is seen on surveillance footage from the church spray-painting insulting words near a huge crucifix on the wall and the floor. While the investigation is ongoing, Barrett is still in detention, and investigators are still compiling information about the incident.

In their investigation into the theft and vandalism at the Gales Ferry church, the Connecticut State Police Biased Crimes Unit and the FBI's New Haven office have supported the Ledyard Police Department. In the story shared in NBC Connecticut, they also acknowledged the valuable data concerned citizens who called in with tips had provided.

According to Madison Barrett's lawyer, his client has a severe mental disorder that he is not doing an excellent job of controlling. Barrett reportedly visited a hospital for mental health care after the incident.

Within a few weeks of the incident, Ledyard police recognized Barrett as a suspect, and they arranged with his lawyer to be informed when he was released so they could serve the warrant. Barrett appeared in court on Tuesday at noon while jailed under a $30,000 bond. His lawyer asked for a $5,000 bail reduction, but the motion was turned down.

Barrett's bond includes a requirement that he keep getting help for his mental health problems. On May 18, he is expected to make another court appearance. The case emphasizes the value of community involvement and collaboration between regional and national law enforcement organizations in concluding investigations into bias crimes.

Ledyard Police Cite Social Media and Family Cooperation in Gales Ferry Church Vandalism Case

According to the article in Fox 61, the Ledyard Police Department's Captain Ken Creutz emphasized the value of social media in the investigation of the Gales Ferry church break-in and vandalism case. He described how the cops had become involved right away. Following the crime, they posted surveillance photos online that, in their minds, showed Madison Barrett carrying out the deed. As a result, referrals from friends and family began to flow in.

In Captain Creutz's opinion, social media usage was essential in cracking the case. Barrett was identified as a suspect after family members noticed him in the pictures and called the police. Creutz added that the identification was made possible only a few days after making contact with the family, which was crucial.

After waiting more than a month for Barrett to finish the mental health therapy he started after the event, authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. Family members told police that Barrett frequently spoke about good against evil and that he thought Satan possessed more power than God. The affidavit discloses that the writings in the church were related to the devil and the "dark lord."

