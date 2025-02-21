Cynthia Erivo, the Bisexual Star of 'Wicked,' Cast as the Son of God

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo, a black LGBT-identified British actress known for her role in "Wicked," has been cast to play Jesus in an upcoming production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The announcement, made on February 18 for performances at the Hollywood Bowl, has sparked criticism from Christian audiences.

Erivo, 38, previously portrayed Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of “Superstar” in 2020. In addition to her accolades, which include an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony award, she is a three-time Oscar nominee for her performance in the 2020 film “Harriet,” a biopic of civil rights icon Harriet Tubman.

Having attended Catholic school in London, Erivo has become a prominent LGBT icon, even posing in men’s clothing with metallic claws for a July 2022 cover of British Vogue, where she identified as bisexual.

In an interview with Elle magazine, she discussed the perceived contradiction between her LGBT identity and her faith, stating, “I have a deep belief that God makes people as they’re meant to be. The rules for themselves that people put upon others have nothing to do with me and my faith.”

She further noted, “I can’t allow narrow thinking that some Christians or Catholics have of what faith is to affect how vast I think faith can be. Faith is so big — so much bigger than set rules.”

Erivo is not the first non-traditional actor cast in the role of Jesus; in 2018, pop star John Legend played the lead in NBC's production of “Superstar,” which aired on Easter Sunday. That production received mixed reviews, with some critics questioning the omission of the resurrection of Christ and arguing that it celebrated Judas Iscariot over Jesus.

Reflecting on her role in “Wicked,” Erivo, along with co-star Ariana Grande, indicated that the reimagined story contains an “inherent queerness” that “transcends sexuality.” Grande commented to the Gay Times, “Whether it’s romantic or platonic, Glinda might be a little in the closet. It is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality.”

The portrayal of same-sex attraction in "Wicked" has faced criticism from groups such as One Million Moms, which cautioned that the film could “desensitize” young viewers by “normalizing the [LGBT] lifestyle.”

Performances for “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl are scheduled to begin in August, while “Wicked: For Good” is set for release in November.