Denzel Washington Addresses Cancel Culture: ‘I Follow God, Not Public Opinion or Awards’

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Denzel Washington Official

Outspoken Christian and Oscar-winning actor and Denzel Washington recently expressed his dismissal of concerns about cancel culture and awards, emphasizing his commitment to following God rather than public opinion or recognition.

In an interview with Complex News, the two-time Academy Award winner was asked if he was worried about being “canceled.” When the interviewer explained that canceling meant “you lose public support,” Washington responded bluntly, “Who cares?”

“What made public support so important to begin with?” he questioned, while promoting his latest film, “Highest 2 Lowest,” alongside director Spike Lee.

“I don't care who's following who,” he stated. “You can't lead and follow at the same time, and you can't follow and lead at the same time. I don't follow anybody. I follow the heavenly spirit. I follow God, I don't follow man. I have faith in God. I have hope in man, but look around, it ain't working out so well.”

The actor also clarified that the whole concept of cancel culture did not apply to him.

“You can't be canceled if you haven't signed up. Don't sign up,” Washington said, stretching his arms and laughing as he turned to Lee. “Don't get me started. You know, chest is getting tight talking about it.”

In a separate interview with journalist Jake Hamilton on Jake’s Takes, Washington downplayed the significance of the Oscars, stating that his primary focus is pleasing God. “I don't do it for Oscars,” he explained. “I really don't care about that kind of stuff.”

“I've been at this a long time, and there's times when I've won, shouldn't have won, didn't win, should have won. Man gives the award. God gives the award. I'm not that interested in Oscars. People say, ‘Well, where do you keep it?’ I say, ‘Next to the other one.’”

“I’m not bragging. I’m just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, it ain’t going to do me a bit of good,” he added.

Washington has long been outspoken about his faith. His father, the Rev. Denzel Hayes Washington Sr., was a Pentecostal minister, and his mother, Lennis, was heavily involved in church activities.

In a November 2024 essay for Esquire, he revealed that the "biggest moment" of his life happened at the West Angeles Church of God in Christ in Los Angeles, which he credits actor and director Robert Townsend for introducing him to.

“Things I said about God when I was a little boy, just reciting them in church along with everybody else, I know now,” he wrote in the essay. “God is real. God is love. God is the only way. God is the true way. God blesses.”

He emphasized, “It’s my job to lift God up, to give Him praise, to make sure that anyone and everyone I speak to the rest of my life understands that He is responsible for me.” Washington also stated that he was “unafraid” of how the public might react to his faith, adding, “I don’t care what anyone thinks.”