‘Descent from the Cross’ Exhibit Launches at the Museum of the Bible

The Museum of the Bible is a museum in Washington, D.C. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Museum of the Bible

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. is currently hosting a poignant exhibit titled "Descent from the Cross," which serves as a powerful reminder of the lent and easter season’s significance and features 21 works of art that will be on display through May 5.

The collection showcases various artistic interpretations of the moment when Jesus' body is lowered from the cross by his loved ones. It includes pieces spanning five centuries by renowned artists, such as German Renaissance master Albrecht Dürer, Spanish Surrealist Salvador Dalí, and Japanese printmaker Sadao Watanabe.

The biblical account provides limited details about this historical moment, known in Church tradition as the "Deposition" or "Descent from the Cross." Consequently, artists throughout the centuries have offered their own interpretations, resulting in what curators describe as some of the more unique artworks in the Christian realm.

Each artist's depiction reflects their own era and cultural influences while also illustrating familiar Biblical figures, including Joseph of Arimathea, who, along with Nicodemus, assists in removing Christ’s body from the cross, as well as depictions of the Apostle John and Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Dr. Bobby Duke, the chief curatorial officer at the Museum of the Bible, remarked, “At this season of heightened reflection for Christians all over the world, and remembrance of Christ's suffering, death and resurrection, we are honored to feature this sacred art from around the world.”

He added, “These depictions focus on one of the most moving and heart-rending moments in the Bible and human history — a moment that has been immortalized by hundreds of accomplished artists since at least the ninth century. This art lends itself to deep prayer, reflection and hope during the Easter season.”

In addition to the main exhibit, the museum is hosting a series of Easter-themed events. "Stations of the Cross," a walking pilgrimage through the museum, features 14 bronze sculptures by Gib Singleton depicting Jesus' final hours. This experience, based on the traditional Via Dolorosa devotion, encourages contemplation of Christ's suffering.

On April 15, the museum will hold a screening of the documentary "The First Hymn," which explores the earliest-known Christian hymn and includes performances by artists Chris Tomlin and Ben Fielding. Two days later, singer-songwriter Andrew Peterson will perform songs from his "Resurrection Letters" album, narrating the story of Christ's life, death, and resurrection.