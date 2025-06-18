Dodgers Star Clayton Kershaw Honors Genesis 9:12-16 on Pride Night Cap

On June 13, 2025, Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw referenced the Bible verse Genesis 9:12-16 on a rainbow design logo featured on a baseball cap. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Sports - 24HONLINE

During the Dodgers' Pride Night game against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, Los Angeles Dodgers Players wore a baseball cap that featured the team’s logo in rainbow colors, which have become a symbol of the LGBT movement.

However, Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw wore a baseball cap with LGBT rainbow colors, which also included a reference to a Bible verse depicting the biblical meaning of the rainbow.

Social media images of the event revealed that his cap also included “a reference to a biblical verse outlining the biblical significance of the rainbow.” The verse, Genesis 9:12-16, states, “the sign of the covenant I am making between me and you and every living creature with you” that “never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life.”

Kershaw’s choice to wear this cap with the scripture could be seen as a faith gesture in opposition to the cultural promotion of the rainbow as an LGBT symbol during Pride Month.

Kershaw, a devout Christian, wearing the hat with this scripture, could be interpreted as a message opposing the cultural promotion of the rainbow as a symbol for the LGBT movement.

Kershaw, who has spoken openly about his Christian faith and his opposition to some of his team’s actions, is known for referencing the Bible in his social media profiles, citing Colossians 3:23: “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”

He has previously voiced disagreement with the Dodgers’ decision in 2023 to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of LGBT activists dressed as Catholic nuns, which sparked controversy. Kershaw commented, “I don't agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” emphasizing his belief that such actions are disrespectful.

Growing up in the Church, Kershaw shared in a 2017 interview on "Faith on the Field" that he began to understand what it meant to follow Jesus during high school.

"But I started really believing and understanding what it meant to be a follower of Jesus when I was probably in high school sometime," Kershaw said, describing how he has been "just trying to draw on my faith since then."

Kershaw also operates a charity called Kershaw’s Challenge, which aims to improve living conditions and provide opportunities for vulnerable, underprivileged children in Dallas, Los Angeles, Zambia, and the Dominican Republic.

“I think more than anything, just putting in perspective what this baseball thing means and understanding that it is a gift and I didn't do anything to deserve that and realizing that if we continue to look to God to guide our path, you never know what could happen,” he said.

“Baseball could end tomorrow, but [you're] just understanding that God is in control of it and we are not.”