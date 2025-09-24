Dominican President Hosts Worship Service at National Palace in Celebration of Bible Day

(Second from the left) Dominican President Luis Abinader, who led a worship service at the National Palace for Bible Day, is holding a Bible and is accompanied by government officials and Christian leaders on September 18, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ CDN 37

The Dominican Republic's National Palace hosted a special worship service in honor of the Bible, presided over by President Luis Abinader.

Vice President Raquel Peña, First Lady Raquel Arbaje, and key leaders of the Christian community were among those who attended the event honoring National Bible Day.

The commemoration, established by law for Sept. 27, was brought forward to September 18 due to the president's participation in the U.N. General Assembly. During the meeting, Milcíades Franjul, liaison of the Executive Branch with the churches, highlighted the importance of the Scriptures for the leadership of the country.

“The challenges they face as a nation, whether economic, social or cultural, are real, but more real is the power of God's Word to guide us toward solutions of peace, prosperity and unity,” the official said.

The event, which included the reading of biblical passages and hymns, also served as a platform for a call for reflection.

The meeting reaffirmed the link between the Dominican government and faith communities, recognizing their role in promoting values and national unity. The celebration concluded with an exhortation that the Bible inspire civic practices based on justice, mercy and solidarity.

Dominican Pastor Victor Tiburcio, of the Breath of Life Church located in Queens, New York, emphasized that in a world of uncertainty, the Bible is the only source of certainty and the most powerful tool against the fears that afflict society.

Tiburcio added, “The three fears for which the Word of the Lord is the most effective weapon: fear of the past, which is depression; fear of the present, which is stress; and fear of the future, which is anxiety.”