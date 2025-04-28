ELCA Reaffirms Conscience Protections for Those Opposed to Gay Marriage

Clergy with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America form a procession, carrying candles down an aisle. | Photo Credit: ELCA

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) has confirmed that it will not remove conscience protections for members who oppose same-sex marriage, according to a church official.

In 2022, the progressive mainline denomination voted to approve an editing process for a 2009 document that requires the denomination to respect differing opinions on LGBT issues among its members. Some members expressed concerns that the proposed edits could lead to the removal of conscience protections for congregations that theologically oppose recognizing same-sex marriages.

However, Ryan P. Cumming, program director for the ELCA's Theological Ethics, Education, and Community Engagement, stated that this will not be the case. In comments emailed to The Christian Post on Wednesday, Cumming emphasized that the “reconsideration is editorial only” and that the proposed changes “do not alter the substantive meaning of the 2009 social statement.”

“Discussions of human sexuality and marriage naturally raise significant concerns among many throughout the church,” Cumming acknowledged. “It is important to remember, as well, there are many different convictions involved, including the concerns of those who have experienced marginalization or discrimination because of beliefs that their sexuality is sinful and that they ought not have the right to marry.”

Additionally, the Rev. Roger A. Willer, director for ELCA Theological Ethics, explained that the proposed alterations to the 2009 document would focus on several phrase changes to align with social changes since its adoption. For example, references to “husband and wife” were replaced with “both spouses” or “the couple.” Willer indicated that the original meaning of the sentences remains unchanged from 2009.

Another alteration involved changing references from “sexual orientation and gender identity” to “sex, gender, and sexuality.” Willer stated, “Other edits reflected awareness of the diversity of family configurations, such as the recognition that not all married couples anticipate or desire children.”

In 2009, the ELCA Churchwide Assembly adopted the statement "Human Sexuality: Gift and Trust," which acknowledged four "conscience-bound" positions on homosexuality.

These positions included beliefs that “same-gender sexual behavior is sinful, contrary to biblical teaching and their understanding of natural law;” those who oppose homosexuality but “acknowledge that such relationships may be lived out with mutuality and care;” individuals who support same-sex relationships but do “not equate these relationships with marriage;” and those advocating for “same-gender relationships” to be “held to the same rigorous standards, sexual ethics, and status as heterosexual marriage.”

At the 2022 ELCA Churchwide Assembly, delegates passed a motion known as "Revision to Human Sexuality: Gift and Trust Social Statement" by a vote of 708-93. This motion created a task force to review the bound-conscience document and make recommendations for potential edits.

Earlier this month, the ELCA Church Council convened at the Lutheran Center in Chicago, Illinois, where they voted to recommend that the 2025 ELCA Churchwide Assembly, set to meet this summer, take action on the task force changes.