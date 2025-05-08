Evangelical Press Association Concludes 2025 Convention, Appoints New President

On May 6, 2025, Mark Yarbrough, president of Dallas Theological Seminary, gives a keynote speech at the Evangelical Press Association’s annual convention. | Photo Credit: Christian Daily International

Christian Daily International secures second place in the EPA Award of Excellence

The Evangelical Press Association (EPA) concluded its 2025 annual convention on Tuesday evening in Branson, Missouri, with approximately 200 Christian journalists, editors, writers, and publishers participating in the three-day event.

The gathering featured training sessions on editorial leadership, digital strategy, audience development, and several workshops focused on Artificial Intelligence and its impact on publishing and journalism.

Throughout the conference, the EPA presented its Awards of Excellence across multiple categories to recognize outstanding work in magazine publishing, design, writing, podcasting, and online journalism. Christian Daily International was awarded second place in the EPA’s Newspaper/Online News category, adding to its previous achievement of second place in the “Best in Class” awards in October 2024.

During the business session, EPA members approved new board leadership for the upcoming term, with Dwight Widaman, publisher of Metro Voice, succeeding Sandra Glahn, who concluded her two-year term as EPA president. Widaman previously served as president-elect for two years, ensuring continuity in leadership and governance.

Looking ahead, the next EPA annual convention is scheduled to take place May 11–13, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.