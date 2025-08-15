Episcopal Diocese Raises Funds to Provide Over 100,000 Meals for Gaza Residents

Large crowds in Gaza's Beit Lahiya gather around aid trucks as hunger worsens. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Reuters

The Episcopal Diocese of New York has announced that it has successfully raised funds to supply over 100,000 meals to those affected by the conflict in Gaza. The support comes as Israel continues its military operations against Hamas, following a series of attacks and escalating violence in the region.

The fundraising effort was part of the Diocese’s initiative to respond to the crisis, with a particular push through the World Central Kitchen's "One Day’s Food for Gaza" program.

The funds will be used to deliver meals to Gaza through WCK, a charity founded by chef José Andrés, which has already provided millions of meals in Gaza over the past two years.

Bishop Matthew Heyd of the Diocese told Christian Post the significance of the donations, stating, the ongoing efforts of the Diocese since the attack launched by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the death of around 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

"There's been so much pain since the Oct. 7 attacks," said Heyd. "We've spoken out since Oct. 7 about all the people affected. Condemning Hamas and calling for the release of hostages, calling for a free flow of aid into Gaza, speaking up with partners in New York against antisemitism and Islamophobia."

Past humanitarian initiatives by the Diocese include financial aid to the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, which is affiliated with the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. The Diocese has also planned to host the Archbishop of Jerusalem in New York this fall.

Carrie Hayes, who is the director of media and communications strategy at World Central Kitchen, explained to CP, "while there is no 'larger formal relationship' between her organization and the diocese, she is 'thankful for their support and the support of every individual and organization that raises funding for WCK.'"

In April of the previous year, seven members of WCK lost their lives in Gaza when the Israel Defense Forces targeted an aid convoy delivering food to a warehouse. Those fatalities included workers from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and a person holding dual citizenship from the United States and Canada.

Following the incident, the IDF admitted that errors occurred that contributed to the tragedy and promised disciplinary action against those responsible.

Recently, The Jerusalem Post reported that five Hamas terrorists had disguised themselves as volunteers working with WCK and had placed a WCK emblem on a vehicle to carry out an attack on IDF personnel.

The terrorists were neutralized by an airstrike; meanwhile, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, an Israeli military unit responsible for civilian affairs in Gaza and the West Bank, confirmed that the five individuals and the vehicle had no connection to WCK.