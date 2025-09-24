ERLC Ends Partnership with Evangelical Immigration Table, Names New Interim President

From left to right: Miles Mullin, ERLC Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff; Gary Hollingsworth, ERLC interim president; and Scott Foshie, Chairman of the ERLC Board of Trustees. | Photo Credit: ERLC/Kevin Miller

The Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) has taken notable actions by appointing a new interim president and ending its association with the Evangelical Immigration Table.

During a recent ERLC trustees meeting, Acting President Miles Mullin discussed the decision to establish an independent immigration reform task force.

In statements shared with The Christian Post, Mullin, who also holds the position of ERLC Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff, stated, “for a variety of reasons, our coalition work with EIT has resulted in controversy that has not served EIT, the ERLC, or, most importantly, our Southern Baptist churches well.”

Mullin emphasized, “In recent years, to best serve our churches, we feel we need to take a more independent posture to our immigration-related work,” while reaffirming that “immigration policy has been a priority for the ERLC” for over 20 years.

“Thus, as we leave this particular coalition behind, we resolve to continue to engage immigration and all other issues in the manner our trustees have directed, looking to Scripture, the Baptist Faith & Message, and the actions taken by messengers at annual Convention meetings.”

The formation of the new task force came in response to a motion at the SBC Annual Meeting in June, which focused on exploring a “Biblical stand on immigration.” Additional details are anticipated in the coming weeks, and it will operate independently from the ERLC’s current advocacy efforts.

Trustees also have voted unanimously to appoint Gary Hollingsworth, previously the executive director of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, as interim president, effective October 1.

The role of acting president was assumed by Mullin following the resignation of President Brent Leatherwood in July, who stepped down after four years of leadership.