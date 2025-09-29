Evangelical Leaders Call on Trump to Back Israel's Sovereignty Over Judea and Samaria

President Donald Trump (left) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pose together at the White House in Washington on April 7, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Fox News

More than 200 Evangelical leaders are calling on President Donald Trump to defend Israel's right to exercise Judea and Samaria, commonly known internationally as the West Bank.

The letter, organized by the Washington-based Christian conservative advocacy organization Family Research Council, was delivered on Sunday.

Reports suggest that Netanyahu is planning to discuss the possibility of annexing parts of the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, despite Trump's publicly expressed opposition to such a move.

Titled “Standing with the Biblical Heart of Israel,” the leaders stated that they are “deeply concerned” with “voices — even among allies — who urge policies” they believe “would weaken Israel by forcing concessions at the very heart of its existence.”

The letter emphasized, “Restricting or discouraging Israel's right to exercise sovereignty over the biblical heartland — Judea and Samaria — will not bring peace; it will only prolong conflict and increase threats, not only to the Jewish people but also to Palestinians who genuinely desire peace.”

The leaders urged President Trump, saying, “Mr. President, we urge you to resist the pressure of those who, through the ‘death of a thousand cuts,’ would dismantle Israel's claim to the land promised by God in Scripture and affirmed by history. America must not be a party to undermining what God has established and will continue to establish.”

The letter calls on Trump to “reaffirm the biblical and historical truth” that “Judea and Samaria are not only Israel's history, they are Israel's identity.”

They stated that, “Sovereignty over this land is Israel's God-given right, and for the sake of justice and lasting peace, it must be recognized.”

The signatories appeal, saying, “As Christians who stand firmly with the Jewish people, we ask you to continue your courageous leadership by acknowledging Israel's right to exercise sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.”

The letter was signed by several pastors, ministry leaders, advocates, elected officials, and state lawmakers, including Pastor Gary Hamrick of Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia; Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, representing the Real Life Network; former congresswoman and current Dean of Regent University Michele Bachmann; and conservative radio host and author Eric Metaxas.

Additional signatories include Dumisani Washington, who leads the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel; Family Research Council President Tony Perkins; and Mat Staver, chairman of the Christian conservative legal organization Liberty Counsel.

In recent comments at the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump criticized moves to recognize a Palestinian state and called for Western powers to focus on securing the release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023, when the group killed 1,200 people—most of whom were civilians—in an attack on southern Israel.

Netanyahu's coalition partners have reportedly pushed for the annexation of Judea and Samaria as retaliation for recent recognitions.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Trump made it clear that he would not permit Israel to annex the West Bank. Ahead of his upcoming meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump stated, “I will not allow it. It's not going to happen.”

“Whether I spoke with Bibi [Netanyahu] or not — and I did — I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. That's enough. It's time to stop now.”