‘A Miracle and Answered Prayers’: Evangelical Leaders Celebrate Israel-Hamas Ceasefire and Hostage Release

President Donald J. Trump holds the guest book he signed at the Israeli Knesset on October 13, 2025. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ The White House

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement resulting in the release of the remaining hostages who were abducted during the terror group’s surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The releases took place on Monday, marking a turning point after two years of war.

In response to the ceasefire, President Donald Trump delivered remarks before the Israeli Knesset, emphasizing the significance of peace after prolonged conflict.

“Today, the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace, a land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity,” Trump told the Knesset on Monday.

He went on to highlight the defeat of terrorism in the region, saying, “The forces of chaos, terror, and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened, isolated, and totally defeated. … Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.”

Across the United States, Evangelical leaders celebrated the news and praised the efforts that led to the ceasefire and hostage release.

Jentezen Franklin, senior pastor of Free Chapel in Georgia, expressed his gratitude on social media. “The sun shines on the hills of Galilea and in the beautiful city of Jerusalem today as two years of hoping and praying have witnessed a miracle,” he wrote on Facebook.

“What everyone said could not be done has been done. Thank you President Donald J Trump for your steadfast efforts to end wars all over the globe.”

Referencing Jesus’ Beatitudes in Matthew 5, Franklin added, “Blessed are the peace makers and thank you for the countless lives that have been saved — and the reunions taking place in the Holy Land today.”

Concerned Women for America President and CEO Penny Nance also celebrated the release, while acknowledging the suffering of those held captive. She said the freed hostages “endured horrific evil and trauma.”

“At the same time, we grieve with the families who lost their loved ones in captivity and urge Hamas to uphold their end of the deal in releasing every hostage — dead and alive,” she stated.

“May there never be another day when evil is visited upon Israel,” Nance concluded.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, also shared his thoughts on X, describing the day as a “day of unspeakable joy.”

While welcoming the ceasefire and hostage release as an “encouraging first step toward peace in the Middle East,” Perkins warned against complacency. He noted that the world cannot be “deceived into believing that peace will endure while evil is allowed to linger at the borders.”

“We must also remain realistic: Scripture makes clear that true and lasting peace will come only when the Prince of Peace reigns,” Perkins said. “Until that day, we are called to pursue a managed peace — one grounded in strength, guided by truth, and anchored in biblical reality.”

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and pastor of New Season Church in Sacramento, California, also issued a statement celebrating the development.

“This moment does not detract from the hate, terror, and violence of the last two years, but it does display God's enduring faithfulness in the midst of a world ravaged by sin,” stated Rodriguez.

“I commend President Trump for his courageous leadership and determination in bringing peace to the Middle East. … I pray that the reunions being experienced right now are powerful, as tears of sorrow turn into tears of joy.”

Rodriguez further emphasized that “all glory belongs to God” and reminded believers that “true, everlasting peace will never come from politics or power but from the Prince of Peace alone.”

Pastor Wendell Vinson, co-founder of CityServe International, called the hostage release “a miracle” and offered prayers for lasting restoration in the region.

“I pray that every person caught in the middle of this conflict — especially the women and children who simply want to live a life of dignity and rebuild their lives — can finally have a fresh start,” he said.

“This has been our prayer from the beginning, for Israel and for the people of Gaza, and now, our prayers have been answered.”