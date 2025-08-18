Faith and NGO Leaders Urge UN to Stop Supporting Hamas and Collaborate with GHF

The GHF, an Israel-backed initiative to provide aid to Gazans, is distributing relief supplies to refugees. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Over 200 organizations from 15+ countries, representing diverse faiths and communities, are urging the UN and international leaders to collaborate with the U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and investigate the U.N. relief agency in Gaza.

The coalition’s letter urges the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly to oppose any efforts to “obstruct or delegitimize” the GHF’s work and to promote collaboration between the U.N. and credible humanitarian organizations like the GHF.

The GHF, an effort backed by Israel to deliver aid to Gazans without directly supporting Hamas, began distributing supplies in May, and has reportedly distributed over 120 million meals across three aid distribution sites.

The letter also calls for a formal investigation into the operations of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza, citing multiple reports that raise concerns about UNRWA’s ties to Hamas and other terrorist groups, as well as its aid distribution practices.

“There is overwhelming evidence that UNRWA-led aid in Gaza has been compromised, enabling Hamas to profit and exert control, contravening humanitarian principles and law. The GHF offers a viable, neutral, and effective alternative,” the letter states.

The coalition urged the U.N. and world leaders to shift their Gaza policies away from refusing to cooperate with the GHF, and instead towards partnerships and collaboration with the foundation.

Signatories of the letter include organizations such as the Christian Jewish Alliance, Israel Christian Nexus, and the American Muslim and Multi-Faith Women’s Empowerment Council, who affirm that the GHF has proven itself as “a far more impartial and effective humanitarian partner than UNRWA.”

“These actions constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law, which expressly forbids the weaponization of aid or its use for the financial or political benefit of armed groups,” the letter emphasizes.

“Despite this, United Nations officials on the ground have refused to cooperate with the GHF and are, according to multiple reports, actively campaigning against it,” the coalition's letter states.

Earlier this month, a joint U.N. statement accused the GHF of attempting to “exploit” aid efforts to serve “covert military and geopolitical agendas in serious breach of international law.”

“The entanglement of Israeli intelligence, US contractors and ambiguous non-governmental entities underlines the urgent need for robust international oversight and action under UN auspices,” the U.N. statement read.