FBI Releases Photos of Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect, $100K Reward Offered

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, FBI Salt Lake City released images of a person of interest in connection with the investigation into Charlie Kirk's shooting death. | Photo Credit: X.com/ FBI Salt Lake City

Utah Public Safety released four new images of the person of interest in the Charlie Kirk shooting and urged anyone with relevant information to contact the FBI Salt Lake City tip line.

FBI Salt Lake City issued a brief statement on Thursday, stating that the Bureau is “offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

The agency also released a couple of images showing what they describe as a person of interest in the case. The images depict an individual wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a black, long-sleeved shirt.

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and media personality, was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday when he was fatally shot in the neck by an unknown gunman.

UVU was placed on lockdown while Kirk, 31 years old and a husband and father of two, was rushed to a local hospital. He died shortly after the targeted shooting from his wound.

During a Thursday morning press conference, FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls revealed that authorities had recovered a “high-powered bolt-action rifle” believed to be the murder weapon.

He explained that investigators found shoe prints, a palm print, and forearm imprints in a wooded area near campus, where the shooter fled after killing Kirk.

Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, told those gathered at the press conference that the suspect was “college-age” and that video images of him have been obtained.