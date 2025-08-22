‘Focus on the Family’ Founder James Dobson Passes Away at 89

Dr. James C. Dobson, founder and chairman of Focus on the Family. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ James Dobson

James Dobson, a notable conservative Christian therapist, author, and radio personality, who established Focus on the Family, has passed away at 89.

The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute announced on Thursday morning that Dobson died after a brief illness.

In the announcement, Gary Bauer, the senior vice president of Public Policy at the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, remarked, “Dr. Dobson was a pioneer — a man of deep conviction whose voice shaped the way generations view faith, family and culture.”

He also stated, “His bold leadership, integrity, and compassion helped equip countless families to thrive in a world of shifting values. He was a mentor, a counselor, and a steady voice of truth in turbulent times.”

Dobson, born in 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana, obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California in 1967, where he specialized in child development. Dobson formerly worked as a pediatrics professor at the University of Southern California School of Medicine. He also served at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles within the Division of Child Development and Medical Genetics.

In 1977, he established Focus on the Family, a significant conservative Christian ministry and advocacy organization recognized for its educational resources and Christian children’s entertainment.

Dobson also became a prominent radio personality, with his programs broadcasted by thousands of radio stations throughout North America and internationally.

He led Focus on the Family until 2010, after which he initiated the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, continuing to host a nationally syndicated radio program, “Family Talk.”

Dobson, a bestselling author, left behind works including 'Dare To Discipline', 'Hide or Seek', 'What Wives Wish Their Husbands Knew About Women', 'Love Must Be Tough', 'Parenting Isn't For Cowards', 'Children At Risk', 'When God Doesn't Make Sense', 'Life On The Edge', and 'Home With a Heart'.