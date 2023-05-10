Former Church Employee Allegedly Embezzled Around $400,000 Worth of Funds of First Presbyterian Church

Pixabay/succo

The former employee of First Presbyterian Church allegedly stole money from the church, which law enforcement officers are investigating. Although it has been stated that the offender took approximately $400,000, no criminal proceedings have been brought.

$400,000 Worth of Funds from First Presbyterian Church

The misuse of monies was brought to the attention of police authorities, according to a letter from church leaders to the congregation's members released on February 9. A report from Wane 15 stated that the letter additionally indicated they intended to bring legal action against the individuals who were likely engaged in the theft of church funds and that the individual who was believed to be guilty was no longer employed by the church. It was also mentioned that the church would recover some of the lost money.

"We ask you to pray for church leadership, for the wrongdoer and the confused thinking that accompanies such an act, and for your church during this difficult time," the letter asserted. Moreover, a second letter on April 11 stated that the investigation and recovery efforts had advanced. At that time, the insured component of the loss was also ready to be given to the church, representing approximately sixty percent of the total amount taken.

In addition, it is believed that the amount of missing funds is roughly $400,000, and the value of the insurance reimbursement is $250,000. After the conclusion of the investigation, the church will deliberate on whether or not to pursue legal action for the remaining portion of the lost money. On the other hand, on Tuesday, May 9, church officials released a statement saying that an ongoing investigation into the possible misuse of church finances is being conducted. The First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne is assisting law authorities. Thus, making further remarks at this time would reportedly be inappropriate.

Other Cases of Embezzlement in Churches

The Newnan Times-Herald reported another case of embezzlement in a church. In March 2013, First Presbyterian Church decided to employ Vines as a bookkeeper, initially temporarily and subsequently permanently, beginning in August of the same year. Vines was responsible for preparing financial statements, writing checks, paying bills, and making electronic bank transfers in her role. She also made entries in the church's accounting software.

As mentioned, a third-party auditor was recruited by the church in 2017 to conduct a verification of the organization's financial records. The auditor's first observation was that the amount of cash recorded at the time of the collection was approximately one thousand dollars less than what had been deposited into the bank. Vines was questioned by the auditor concerning this difference. She confessed to stealing about one thousand dollars from the church's collections but claimed she had not taken any additional money. However, upon further investigation, it was reported that she stole a hundred thousand dollars.

Vines, age 38 and a resident of Sharpsburg, was given a prison term of two years, followed by three years of supervised release. United States District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. issued an order requiring her to make restitution to First Presbyterian Church of Peachtree City for $420,620.07 in addition to her other sentence.

Furthermore, it was reported by the United States Attorney's Office in Texas that a former church bookkeeper was also embezzled more than $400,000. In 2021, 52-year-old Lisa Dawn Stabeno pleaded guilty to two bank fraud charges. She was punished by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, who condemned her "brazen thefts" and required her to hand over reparation for $450,000. Ms. Stabeno stated in the documents she submitted as part of her guilty plea that she started stealing money from the church in November 2013, barely four months after taking over financial responsibilities.

