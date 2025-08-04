‘God’s Got My Back’: Forrest Frank Testifies to Miraculous Recovery from Broken Back

Christian singer Forrest Frank. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Forrest Frank

Only two weeks after sustaining a back injury in a skateboarding accident, Christian music artist Forrest Frank shares that God has miraculously healed him.

Frank who gained fame with his No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums debut “Child of God” and popular single “Good Day,” shared an update with his TikTok followers on Saturday.

He testified to be entirely pain-free after falling from his skateboard and landing hard on his lower back the previous month.The accident, as shown by X-rays and a CT scan shared by Frank, resulted in several vertebrae fractures.

In a video posted, Frank included the caption, “I’m pretty much convinced God would’ve healed me day 1 from all these prayers, but He wanted these songs & this testimony [to] come to life. Regardless, I’m here for it all…ruined for the ordinary. THANK YOU JESUS.”

Frank described how he endured intense pain, needing a back brace for support. However, on that Saturday morning, he says he forgot to wear the brace while going through his morning routine, including lifting his 2-year-old son, Bodie.

The results, according to Frank, were remarkable. “I have complete healing in my back. I have no fractures in my back. No sign of a fracture.”

During his recovery, Frank wrote, recorded, and released a new song titled “God’s Got My Back,” inspired by his injury.

Frank initially introduced the song in a TikTok video, explaining his songwriting process: “I think I’m gonna just sing whatever pops out, and I’m gonna build the chords around it.” The song came together within three hours and quickly resonated with his audience, amassing millions of views and reaction videos.

After winning New Artist of the Year at the 2024 GMA Dove Awards and securing Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for “Good Day,” Frank’s song “Your Way’s Better” initiated a viral dance trend and remains on Billboard’s Top 40 Christian radio charts.

Having risen to fame as part of the surf-pop duo Surfaces, Frank has transitioned into a successful solo career in CCM. His next performance is scheduled for Aug. 7 at the Iowa State Grandstand.