Fulani Herdsmen Attack Two Villages in Kaduna, Kill 8 Christians and Wound 9

The image of a crying Nigerian woman. | Photo Credit: Open Doors South Korea

Fulani herdsmen launched deadly attacks on two villages in northwest Nigeria’s Kaduna state early on Sunday, resulting in the death of eight Christians and injuries to nine others.

Area resident Timothy Kimbe confirmed that herdsmen attacked Wakeh and Gadanaji villages in Kachia County between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

In neighboring Plateau state, herdsmen have attacked 11 villages in the Qua’an Pan area, burning more than 30 houses and displacing at least 300 Christians since late August, according to local sources.

Some of the attacked villages include Nteng, Doop, Zhep Morop, Gyeergu, Kelaghan, Loon, Kwakii, and Gorom in Doemak District, said Danaan Cletus Sylvanus, spokesperson for the Qua’an Pan Local Government Council.

A statement from the chambers of the Plateau State House of Assembly condemned the attacks in Qua’an Pan and called on the Nigerian government to take immediate action.

“The Plateau State House of Assembly has raised concern over the rising spate of coordinated attacks on communities in Nteng, Doemak District of Qua’an-Pan Local Government Area, with a strong call on the federal government and the National Assembly to urgently intervene in addressing the worsening security situation,” the statement reads.

Dagogot drew the attention of the House to recurring violent attacks by armed militias in Do’op, Loon, Larwan and Gorom communities in the last six to seven weeks that led to deaths, destruction of property, burned farmlands and mass displacement of residents.

“While condemning the persistent attacks, the House stressed that security is on the Exclusive Legislative List, and therefore called on the National Assembly to direct the Chief of Defense Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and other relevant security agencies to act decisively in restoring peace,” Dagogot said.

He also urged the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (PLASEMA) to conduct on-the-spot assessments of the affected communities and provide relief and support for victims.

Following extensive deliberation, the House unanimously adopted a resolution addressing the violence. The Clerk of the House was instructed to produce copies of the resolution and forward them to the president, the Senate president, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief of Defense Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and other relevant federal agencies for urgent action.

Nigeria continues to be one of the most dangerous countries for Christians worldwide, according to Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List, which ranks countries where it is most difficult to practice Christian faith. During the reporting period, out of 4,476 Christians killed for their faith globally, 3,100 (69 percent) were in Nigeria, the list reports.

“The measure of anti-Christian violence in the country is already at the maximum possible under World Watch List methodology,” the report states.