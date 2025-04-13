Fulani Terrorists Kill Over 60 Christians, Destroy 383 Homes in Nigeria

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Salem Ochidi

Fulani terrorists killed more than 60 Christians in Plateau State, Nigeria. The attacks targeted seven Christian communities in Bokkos County, including Hurti village, where over 40 Christians lost their lives.

Community leader Maren Aradong explained, “More than 1,000 Christians were displaced [in Hurti] during the attacks, and 383 houses were destroyed by these bandits,” as reported by the Christian Daily International-Morning Star News.

He recounted that the assaults began on April 2 around 3 p.m. when armed Muslim Fulani herdsmen invaded the communities on motorcycles. The attackers not only killed residents but also destroyed food stores and looted other items.

Farmasum Fuddang, chairman of the Bokkos Community Development Council, stated that 21 Christians were initially killed on April 2, and by the following day, an additional 40 were slaughtered, raising the death toll to “more than 60 Christians killed during the two days of onslaught against our communities.” He noted that the attacks specifically targeted Christian communities in Ruwi, Mangor, Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai.

An attack in Ruwi village led to the deaths of 11 Christians attending a wake for a deceased community member, with 10 more killed the following morning.

Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang told Arise News that the incidents in Bokkos constituted genocide. He highlighted that such attacks often occur at the beginning of the farming season, followed by a pause while Christian farmers cultivate their land, only to resume during harvest time.

Mutfwang stated that predominantly Christian farmers are being driven from their lands for three to five years of occupation by predominantly Muslim Fulanis, suggesting that the motives behind the attacks are land acquisition.

Military spokesman Maj. Samson Zakhom confirmed that the villages attacked included Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Tadai, and Hurti. On April 3, clearance operations were conducted at Hurti, where troops engaged militants hiding in the mountainous region. “The ensuing confrontation resulted in the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol, six rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and four motorcycles. The troops are continuing efforts to neutralize the remaining militants still at large in the area,” Zakhom stated.

Amnesty International has since called on the Nigerian government to address the killings in Plateau State and demanded justice for the victims, labeling the attacks “a pattern of mass killings and government inaction” in central Nigeria.

The organization's statement noted that the villages of Ruwi, Mangor, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai have been repeatedly targeted. “Apart from killing people, the attackers are also razing entire villages, deliberately destroying homes and farms,” Amnesty reported.

According to their investigations, at least 1,336 people were killed in Plateau State between December 2023 and February 2024, with Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas being the worst affected.

Open Doors' 2025 World Watch List identified Nigeria as one of the most dangerous places on earth for Christians, noting that of the 4,476 Christians killed worldwide during the reporting period, 3,100 (69 percent) were in Nigeria.