Fundraiser Raises Over $70K for Family of Congregant Shot Outside Seattle Church

Photo Credit: GoFundMe/ Lebron Givaun Memorial Fund Page

Over $70,000 has been collected to aid the family of LeBron Givaun, who was fatally shot in broad daylight outside a Seattle church last week during a ministry gathering.

The Pursuit Seattle, a branch of the multi-campus church based in Washington, held a prayer vigil in honor of Givaun on Sunday night.

Additionally, the congregation initiated a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover memorial expenses, funeral costs, living expenses, and the ongoing needs of his wife and children. By Wednesday morning, $71,015 had been raised through 116 donations, surpassing the initial goal by more than $20,000.

“The church community is coming together to honor Lebron’s memory and help his family navigate the difficult days ahead,” the fundraiser states. “Every contribution will go directly toward funeral costs, living expenses, and ensuring that his family feels the support and love of those around them.”

Givaun, 28, was killed outside the church on Thursday evening during a young adult ministry gathering. Seattle Police believe that Givaun was specifically targeted in the attack. Nearly a week after the shooting, the suspect remains at large.

The unidentified shooter was seen fleeing the scene in a white Hyundai Elantra. Just hours after the incident, law enforcement officers found the vehicle nearby in the parking lot of another church, responding to reports of a car fire. When they arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Pastor Russell Johnson described Givaun as a “born-again” Christian who had recently become part of the congregation.“His life was changing,” Johnson told local outlet King 5. “He decided to get married. He changed the music he was making and wanted to sing songs that highlighted his testimony.”

Givaun’s Instagram page, which features a video encouraging people to attend The Pursuit Seattle, also includes a link to his new single titled “I’m On Fire (With The Word of God).” The song was released three days before his death.

In a July 19 Instagram post, Givaun discussed his renewed faith, stating that he was going to remove all his “old music” and declaring, “I gave my life to Christ.”

“I don't want to push a negative type of music anymore,” he wrote. “I just want to apologize to anybody I've led astray.” He also mentioned that future social media posts would focus entirely on God, expressing his belief that “God is real.”