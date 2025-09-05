Fundraiser Reaches $4 Million for Victims of Minnesota School Shooting

In front of The Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis, where a mass shooting occurred on August 27, 2025, items are placed to memorialize the children who were victims. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Fox News

Nearly a week after the tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, nearly $4 million has been raised to support the victims and their families.

Following the mass shooting carried out by a trans-identified gunman that left two students dead and 18 others injured, several fundraising efforts have been launched on GoFundMe to assist those affected by the tragedy. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraisers have raised a combined total of nearly $3.9 million.

One of the key campaigns, led by the Catholic Community Foundation of Minnesota and titled “The Annunciation Hope and Healing Fund,” has raised nearly $725,000 to “provide financial support to the Church of the Annunciation for the needs of the church and school and to provide support to those affected by the tragedy.”

Another campaign dedicated to helping families who need assistance with medical bills, burial and funeral costs has surpassed its $10,000 goal, securing over $500,000.

The Catholic United Financial Credit Union has collected over $170,000 to aid the victims of the shooting. Most of these fundraising efforts were focused on covering the medical expenses of individual victims.

Sophia Forchas, a 12-year-old student at Annunciation School who was shot during the attack, has received over $690,000. These donations will help cover her medical care, recovery, trauma counseling for her and her brother—who witnessed the attack but escaped unharmed—and support services for the family.

A separate fundraiser for Victor, another injured student who has since been released from the hospital, has raised over $338,000. Meanwhile, donations exceeding $315,000 have been collected to support Lydia Kaiser, who remains in serious condition after sustaining injuries during the shooting.

Genevieve Bisek, an 11-year-old student shot in the neck, has garnered nearly $200,000 for her medical treatment and recovery. Endre, a 13-year-old who asked his surgeon, “Can you say a prayer with me?” before surgery, has received over $225,000.

More than $150,000 has been raised to assist Vivian St. Clair, a 9-year-old who was shot multiple times, with similar amounts also donated to help injured students David Haeg and Weston.

A separate fundraiser for Weston has collected over $65,000 to cover surgery for a bullet fragment removal in his neck.

Two fundraisers have been set up for Harper Moyski, a 10-year-old girl who lost her life in the shooting. One raised over $60,000, and another has accumulated more than $278,000.

On Monday, police announced that the total number of injured students increased to at least 18, with victims ranging in age from 6 to 15. Two adults in their 80s were also injured during the incident.

Two children and one adult remain hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center, with officials stating that one child is in critical condition, according to NBC affiliate KARE 11.