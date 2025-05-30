Gateway Church Appoints Lifepoint Founder Daniel Floyd as Next Senior Pastor

Pastor Daniel Floyd, founder of Lifepoint Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia. | Photo Credit: Daniel Floyd's Facebook

Pastor Daniel Floyd has been confirmed as the new senior pastor of Gateway Church, a megachurch based in Southlake, Texas.

"I am pleased to announce to you today that our new senior pastor of Gateway Church will be Pastor Daniel Floyd," Gateway Church elder Tra Willbanks told the congregation after highlighting a lengthy and meticulous search process to find a God-inspired leader who could help cast a fresh vision for the Texas megachurch.

"Daniel and Tammie (his wife) are passionate about the local church, developing leaders and reaching people far from God. They believe that church success is not measured by seating capacity but measured by its sending capacity. And in that spirit, they have taken great strides to see leaders deployed with ministry training through LifePoint College, which they founded in 2016," Willbanks explained.

They founded Lifepoint Church in 2005 with just 50 people and grew that to five locations in Virginia, along with church plants in Kentucky and Arizona. They also founded Lifepoint College in 2016. Floyd holds a doctor of ministry from Southeastern University and two master’s degrees from Liberty University. His wife is a graduate of Liberty University.

In a video greeting the church, the couple said they plan to transition to Texas over the summer ahead of the new school year.

"For us, this isn't just a new assignment; it's a sacred calling. Twenty years ago, we had the privilege of planting Lifepoint Church in Fredericksburg, Virginia. And it's been the honor of our lives to shepherd that community. So when we say this next season is a calling, we don't take that lightly, and we mean it with all of our hearts," Floyd said.

The announcement comes nearly a year after Gateway Church founder Pastor Robert Morris resigned following the disclosure of child sex abuse allegations.