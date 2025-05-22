God Loves You Tour Led by Franklin Graham Returns to London in June

The “God Loves You Tour,” hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), will be held on 21 June at ExCeL London. | Photo Credit: God Loves You Tour London

A major Christian outreach event led by Rev. Franklin Graham is scheduled to return to London next month. The “God Loves You Tour,” hosted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), will take place on 21 June at ExCeL London.

This marks the eighth stop of the tour across the UK since its launch in 2022, following previous visits to Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, and Sheffield. The free event is supported by more than 1,400 churches nationwide and aims to provide hope and spiritual encouragement during a period of global uncertainty.

Organizers have promised an evening filled with uplifting messages and live music performances by Grammy-winning Christian artists Michael W Smith, The Afters, and CeCe Winans.

In preparation for the event, churches have organized faith-based seminars and training programs aimed at helping Christians, particularly youth, to share their beliefs. One such program, “Pursuit,” a youth-oriented series, has drawn nearly 2,000 participants within a few weeks.

Reuben Morley, the youth festival director for the tour, noted a growing enthusiasm among young people in the UK.

“In the last few years, there has been a noticeable shift. We are seeing more members of Gen Z attend church and follow Jesus Christ. Young people are coming together with a shared hunger for God and a boldness to reach their friends, and we believe that many more will come to Christ this June at ExCeL London,” he said.

Carrying forward his father’s legacy, Graham has led over 345 evangelistic events in more than 55 countries, including several in the UK in recent years.

Graham, who serves as president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), shared his hope for the UK: “The church in the UK isn’t dead. The churches that are continuing to preach God’s Word are alive and well, and I believe this is just the beginning.” He emphasized that “in this time filled with so much tension and uncertainty in the world, people want to know what God has to say.”

“We are grateful for each and every church that is continuing to proclaim the Good News of Jesus Christ in this great city,” and he looked forward to “coming alongside them and sharing the hope-filled message of the Gospel that has the power to transform lives and change this city forever.”