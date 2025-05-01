God's Grace Shatters Your Self-Hatred, Says Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber (L) and his wife Hailey Bieber. | Photo Credit: Justin Bieber's Facebook Page

Pop star Justin Bieber recently shared a series of Instagram posts reflecting on the transformative power of God's grace and its impact on his understanding of worth and identity.

In these posts, the 31-year-old Canadian singer outlined the stark difference between his life before and after experiencing grace, stating, “Grace changes everything because it shifts the foundation of your entire life.”

Before encountering grace, Bieber, who has a 6-month-old son named Jack with his wife, Hailey, believed that love had to be earned and that his worth was tied to his achievements. This mindset, he explained, led to anxiety, fear of failure, and constant unrest. “You think you have to earn love, so you live anxious, always chasing,” he wrote. “You never rest — you never feel safe — because it’s all up to you.”

After embracing grace, however, Bieber found a deeper sense of security and freedom. “You know you are already loved, so you live free, not frantic,” he noted, adding that worth is now viewed as a gift rather than something that must be constantly proven. He emphasized that grace fundamentally alters how individuals perceive others, helping them see one another not as threats but as “brothers and sisters,” because “the feast is big enough for everyone.”

“Grace rewrites the story,” Bieber continued. “From earning to receiving. From fear to trust. From striving to being held. From loneliness to belonging.” In another post, Bieber, who reportedly attends Judah Smith’s Churchome in Beverly Hills, described the profound experience of feeling fully accepted by God as feeling “at home” in God's eyes—a place devoid of accusation, withdrawal, or uncertainty, filled instead with the assurance of being “wanted, chosen, delighted in.”

“It is a love that isn’t polite — it shatters your self-hatred,” Bieber expressed. “It floods your shame until there is no shame left.” He stressed that this transformation stems not from human effort or perfection, but solely because “He is goodness itself,” remarking on God's character as the source of unconditional love.

The singer also addressed the pressure many feel to meet the expectations of others, noting that such pressure is not the voice of Jesus. “He leads. He invites. He never shoves,” he stated. Real love, Bieber added, “never forces someone to break themselves to make others comfortable.”

Encouraging his fans, he remarked, “If your spirit feels guarded right now, it’s not rebellion — it’s wisdom,” urging them to remain grounded in what God is doing internally rather than striving to fulfill external demands. “You are more known than you fear, more loved than you dreamed, more safe than you thought possible,” he concluded.