GOP Lawmakers Speak Out Against Christian Persecution in Muslim-Majority Countries

Riley Moore, a member of the House of Representatives from West Virginia. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Riley Moore

Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate have introduced a joint resolution condemning the persecution of Christians in countries where Muslims constitute the majority.

Representative Riley Moore, R-Va., and Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., filed the measure on Thursday, listing numerous abuses faced by Christians in nations such as Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Syria, Türkiye, Iran, and Pakistan. The resolution has been co-sponsored by Representatives W. Gregory Steube, Michael Gues, Glenn Grothman, Addison McDowell, Brandon Gill, Anna Paulina Luna, and Pat Harrigan.

The resolution highlights targeted killings, church closures, arrests, forced conversions, and restrictions on worship rights. It urges the President to leverage diplomatic tools like trade and security negotiations to push for change, as reported by ADF International.

The document references the 2025 World Watch List by Open Doors, which estimates that over 380 million Christians worldwide experience high levels of persecution and discrimination, with a significant number residing in Muslim-majority countries.

In Nigeria, the resolution states that more Christians are killed annually than in all other countries combined, citing a recent attack in Benue State that claimed more than 200 lives.

It follows Congressman Moore’s House floor speech in April, where he emphasized, ‘Around the world, our brothers and sisters in Christ face rampant persecution for simply acknowledging the name of Jesus. That is unacceptable.’

Moore further highlighted, “In Nigeria alone, more than 50,000 Christians have been martyred and more than 5 million have been displaced simply for professing their faith.” He recounted an incident last month in Damascus, where a jihadist opened fire during a divine liturgy and detonated an explosive device, killing at least 30 and injuring dozens more.

The resolution also points to ongoing issues such as widespread church closures and the arrest of pastors in Algeria, along with reports of kidnapping and forced conversions of Christian girls in Egypt.

In Nigeria, forces linked to Boko Haram and Fulani militants have displaced more than 5 million people. A recent massacre in Benue State involved militants shouting “Allahu Akbar” as they attacked displaced Christians, resulting in around 200 deaths. Additionally, in Syria last month, a jihadist opened fire during a religious service and detonated explosives, causing at least 30 deaths.

Moore also highlighted the case of Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a Nigerian gospel musician sentenced under blasphemy laws, and Rhoda Jatau, a woman arrested for sharing a video criticizing the lynching of a Christian student.

He also criticized past U.S. foreign policy, specifically the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the failure to stabilize the country, calling it a “foreign policy blunder” that contributed to ethnic cleansing and a decline in the Christian population. He stated, “We as lawmakers cannot continue to sit idly by,” in an interview with The Daily Wire.