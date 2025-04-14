Greeters and Pastor Meetings: Top Ways to Welcome Guests at Churches

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Sam Balye

A recent survey conducted by Lifeway Research has revealed the most effective methods used by U.S. Protestant churches to make guests feel welcome.

The survey, which included responses from 1,003 Protestant pastors and was conducted from August 8 to September 3, 2024, found that having greeters at entrances and offering the opportunity to meet the pastor after services were the most popular practices, each supported by 91% of the pastors.

The report indicated that four in five churches (80%) ask guests to complete printed cards for follow-up, while 38% utilize an online form, and 28% have books in the pews for attendees to indicate their presence and provide visitor information. Additionally, two in three (66%) churches maintain a central location where guests can learn about the church.

Most pastors also noted that they occasionally host information sessions for newcomers to learn more about the church (58%) or allocate time during services for regular attendees to welcome guests (52%). Approximately 41% of churches provide gifts for guests, with popular items including mugs or cups (21%), pens (21%), gift bags or baskets (14%), food or drink items (10%), and books (8%).

The least popular method of welcoming guests is asking them to stand during the worship service, used by only 16% of churches. The survey found that older pastors aged 65 and older are particularly inclined to ask guests to stand (24%). Pastors aged 45-54 (56%) and those 65 and older (55%) are more likely than younger pastors aged 18-44 (44%) to set aside time for regular attendees to welcome guests.

Church size also plays a significant role in how congregations greet new visitors. Pastors at churches with 250 or more attendees are more likely to have greeters in the parking lot (52%), while smaller churches, particularly those with fewer than 50 members, are less likely to have greeters at entrances (80%) or to provide printed follow-up cards (70%).

The study also highlights a decrease in various welcoming practices compared to previous years. Fewer churches now report hosting periodic information sessions for newcomers (down 7 points from 65% in 2017 to 58%), maintaining a central location for guest information (down 12 points from 78% to 66%), and providing books in pews for visitors (down 16 points from 44% to 28%). There has also been a 17-point decline in setting aside time during services for attendees to welcome guests (from 69% to 52%).

In addition, churches are less likely now, compared to 2017, to have greeters in parking lots (down 6 points from 24% to 18%), offer opportunities to meet the pastor after services (down 5 points from 96% to 91%), or have greeters at entrances (down 4 points from 95% to 91%).

“As churches’ attendance slowly rebounded after COVID, many of the ‘new’ people were simply being welcomed back. As guests today are likely first-time guests, churches will have to once again prioritize communicating with them well,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.