Greg Laurie in Recovery Stage from Hip Surgery; Family Thanks Supporters for Prayers

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie, the pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in California, is recovering from hip surgery. His family has reported that the procedure was successful.

In a statement posted on the pastor’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Laurie’s wife, Cathe, and son, Jonathan, provided an update saying that the surgery was “fast” and went “very well!” They also expressed their gratitude for everyone’s prayers, which they said have “made a huge difference,” adding, “All the nurses and [doctors] attending him were simply fantastic!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Laurie posted on Facebook requesting prayers ahead of his hip replacement surgery, noting, “I should have gotten this a long time ago. I’ve been postponing it and it’s become more painful for me so I finally agreed to a surgery date.”

“The amazing thing is I’ve made it for 72 years without checking into a hospital,” he remarked. “I’ve never had a single surgery but now I’m having one so I’d appreciate it if you would pray that the surgery would go well.”

A video accompanying the post shows Laurie sharing the news about his surgery, and he acknowledged that he had been using a cane to deal with the pain caused by his hip problems.

Laurie leads Harvest churches in California and Hawaii, ministering to 15,000 people, and hosts a weekly virtual service watched by 100,000 viewers.

He has also created an animated series called “The Adventures of Ben Born Again and Yellow Dog.” Laurie described the series as “both entertaining and evangelistic,” and episodes are available on the Harvest website. As of August, five episodes have been released.