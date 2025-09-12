“First and Foremost, He Was Christian” — Greg Laurie Remembers Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Charlie Kirk

Christian pastors and Evangelical leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of social activist Charlie Kirk, expressing grief and honoring his legacy.

Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship reflected on Kirk’s life and faith, emphasizing his courage and unwavering stand for biblical truth.

He said, “This is an incredible loss. Charlie was such a courageous young man. He was not only a bold and unwavering voice for biblical truth in our culture, but also a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, a husband, and a family man. He will be deeply missed.”

Laurie offered comfort to those mourning, stating, “As shocking as this news is, we can take comfort in knowing that Charlie is now in Heaven.”

He added, “The moment he took his last breath here on earth, he took his first breath in the presence of the Lord. That is the hope we hold on to as believers — eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ.”

Laurie also called for prayers, saying, “Please join me in praying for Charlie’s wife and children during this unimaginable time. May the God of all comfort surround them with peace and strength.”

In a Wednesday night interview with TBN, Laurie, who attended Turning Point USA’s Faith Forward Pastors Summit in California in early August, shared his deep sorrow.

He encouraged Christians to reflect on the message of Holocaust survivor Corrie Ten Boom, who is credited with saying, “A life is not measured by its duration, but by its donation.”

Laurie reminisced about Kirk’s achievements in his 31 years, including founding TPUSA at age 18 and his roles as a husband and father.

He said, “I just spoke at one of their events only a few weeks ago. And then I said to the pastors who gathered how important I thought Charlie’s voice was.”

He emphasized that Kirk was more than a political figure — “although the media often describe Kirk as a ‘political activist’ or ‘right-wing activist’ … first and foremost, he was Charlie Kirk Christian, and then he was Charlie Kirk, husband and father.”

Laurie urged followers to continue Kirk’s legacy of boldly sharing the Gospel, stating, “Be bold for your faith. Speak truth to the culture. Don’t be ashamed. Don’t be embarrassed. Charlie was not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ.”

He concluded with a reflection on Kirk’s life: “Charlie lived a full life. He lived his life well. He made a great donation, but we thank God that he lived his life well.”

Evangelist Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, shared his thoughts on Kirk’s faith.

He wrote, “What a tragedy. It has been announced that Charlie Kirk has died after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University today. This young man loved his country and invested his time and energy in trying to make it the best it could be. He stood boldly for conservative values and defended free speech for all of us.”

Graham posted again on Thursday, reflecting on Kirk’s desire to be remembered for faith.

He said, “Charlie Kirk said, ‘I want to be remembered for courage for my faith … the most important thing is my faith in my life.’ A single bullet silenced his voice on that platform yesterday, but it can’t erase his influence, his legacy, and his testimony for Jesus Christ.”

He added, “Just a few days before his death, he posted, ‘Jesus defeated death so you can live.’ He wasn’t afraid or ashamed to talk about his faith.”

Graham expressed a desire for others to emulate Kirk’s boldness. He stated, “Watching him makes me want to be even more bold! I think the devil has overplayed his hand. I pray that tens of thousands of young people will pick up Charlie’s banner and courageously speak truth in a culture that tries to deny God’s truth.”

He pointed to one of Kirk’s recent posts where he challenged others to share their faith, saying, “Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life … Tell someone about Jesus this weekend. What a challenge for us all! Will you?”