Hallow Prayer App Risks European Ban Amid Concerns of Over-Regulation

Alex Jones, the CEO and co-founder of Hallow. | Screenshot: Tucker Carlson's Channel via YouTube

Hallow, the Christian prayer app, may face restrictions in Europe due to what its CEO and co-founder, Alex Jones, described as “over-regulation” targeting religious apps, which he expressed concern about.

Announcing this situation on X, Jones highlighted that, “China shut us down by outright removing us from the App Store. The EU is shutting us down by over-regulation, apparently targeting any religious app, making it effectively impossible for us to operate in the EU.”

Expressing his disappointment, he added, “Honestly pretty heartbreaking — was just talking with the team about building out our Polish / French / Italian / German content and teams, but if this is right will be essentially impossible.”

While the specifics of the EU’s decision remain unclear, some speculate that the region’s strict data privacy laws may be contributing factors.

In 2022, the EU enacted the Digital Services Act, effective February 2023, which mandates that all platforms operating in the EU disclose their user numbers publicly twice a year and restricts the handling of sensitive information, including religious beliefs, without explicit consent.

Amidst this uncertainty, ADF International, a legal group focused on free speech and religious rights, has offered support to Jones.

Since its launch in December 2018, Hallow has been downloaded over 22 million times across 150 countries. The app provides guided prayers, meditations, and Bible readings, partnering with celebrities, including Mark Wahlberg, Jonathan Roumie, and Gwen Stefani, to promote its message.

The potential ban on Hallow comes at a time when Europe is witnessing a decline in religious affiliation alongside an increase in persecution. According to data from the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics, less than half of the population now identifies as Christian for the first time since the country’s first census in 1801, with only 46.2%—approximately 27.5 million people—claiming to be Christian. This marks a decline from 59.3% in the 2011 census.

Furthermore, a 2024 study conducted by Voice for Justice UK (VfJUK) found that more than half of Christians in the U.K. reported experiencing hostility and ridicule for their faith. The study indicated that the country displays “some of the highest levels of intolerance and discrimination against Christians in Europe,” attributing this trend to hate speech laws resulting in increased harassment, self-censorship, and discrimination.

According to a report that compiled data from police and civil society sources across 35 European countries, anti-Christian hate crimes in Europe totaled 2,444 incidents in 2023, including 232 personal attacks that ranged from harassment and threats to physical violence.

Notably, at least 1,230 anti-Christian hate crimes were reportedly committed by 10 European governments in 2023, an increase from 1,029 in 2022.