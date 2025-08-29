Heartbroken Families of Camp Mystic Victims Advocate for Safety Legislation

Families of children who die in last month’s Texas floods at Camp Mystic attend a Senate committee hearing in Austin on August 21. | Screenshot: YouTube/ TODAY

Following the tragic deaths of 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic last month, Texas lawmakers passed legislation aimed at overhauling safety standards for youth camps.

Ahead of the Senate Bill 1, also known as the Heaven's 27 Camp Safety Act, passing on August 21, parents, family members, and friends of the victims gathered in the Capitol Senate Chamber in Austin. They shared stories of grief and anger over the catastrophic flash flooding that swept the private Christian summer camp for girls along the Guadalupe River on July 4.

The bill was championed by Lubbock Senator Charles Perry, who chairs the Senate's Flooding and Disaster Response Committee. SB 1 mandates that when a flash flood warning is issued, campers must be immediately evacuated to higher ground, removing subjective decision-making from camp operators. It also prohibits sleeping in cabins located within 100-year flood plains.

Furthermore, the legislation requires all summer camps to file a multi-hazard emergency response plan with the Department of State Health Services. It mandates annual emergency training for employees and evacuation drills for campers at the beginning of each session. Camps must also maintain operational weather alert radios and public address systems to ensure timely communication during dangerous conditions.

Senator Perry said SB 1 was inspired by the emotional testimonies heard from the victims' families, including Michael McCown, the father of 8-year-old flood victim Linnie, who delivered a heartfelt account during the committee hearing.

McCown criticized Camp Mystic’s lack of updated storm information and the camp’s subsequent failure to prepare for the flooding. He stated, “I believe that being disconnected from electronics for a time is very healthy for kids, but that disconnection should be superficial. Behind the scenes, the back office and foundation of summer camp must be fully up to date.”

The flooding disaster resulted in the deaths of over 130 people in Texas, with at least 100 lives lost in Kerr County, including 36 children.

One significant failure during the emergency response that night was the delay in sending out a mass emergency alert to warn residents of the flooding in the Hill Country.

According to a report from KSAT, the San Antonio news outlet, Kerr County officials took nearly six hours to send a CodeRED Alert after a request from a firefighter with the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department at 4:22 a.m. Central time. Some residents did not receive a CodeRED Alert until 10:04 a.m., the report noted.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick praised the families for their bravery and grace, saying, “The one thing besides courage that you've shown, you've been so gracious to us. In a way, you've inspired us to do our best, and we're all better for that.”

In addition to SB 1, the Texas Senate approved measures to improve local emergency management, install warning sirens in flood-prone areas, and allocate nearly $300 million for relief and reform efforts.