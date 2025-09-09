Highland Park Presbyterian Church Names Rev. Thomas Daniel as Senior Pastor

Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas, Texas. | Photo Credit: Highland Park Presbyterian Church

A Dallas-area megachurch, Highland Park Presbyterian Church, announced on Sunday that it has elected the Rev. Thomas Daniel as its new senior pastor, nearly two years after the sudden death of Bryan Dunagan, following a unanimous recommendation and a congregational vote.

In a heartfelt letter to the congregation Sunday, Daniel expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity, stating he was “humbled and honored” to serve as HP Pres’ new pastor.

“As my wife, Beth, and I met with the Pastor Nominating Committee, prayed about this opportunity, and sat with trusted friends and mentors who have guided us, it has become abundantly clear that God is calling us to join you all in Dallas and we are filled with gratitude and excitement for what the Lord has in store!” wrote Daniel.

He previously served as senior pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Austin for nearly 12 years and brings over 25 years of experience as a preacher, leader, and pastor. A native of Atlanta, Daniel holds degrees from Davidson College, Columbia Theological Seminary (Master of Divinity), and a Doctor of Ministry.

Reflecting on his connection to HP Pres, Daniel said, “Your congregation has been close to my heart for many years and has certainly been in my prayers since Bryan Dunagan’s death. Bryan was a good friend of mine for almost 20 years, starting when we were both Associate Pastors in Atlanta. I understand the honor of following him as the Senior Pastor of Highland Park Presbyterian Church.”

Sharing his vision for HP Pres, Daniel explained how his earlier ministry experience would greatly inform his leadership.

“I have planted a congregation and witnessed the amazing ways that God engages new generations when we think creatively about how to share the Gospel,” he said. “I have been blessed to serve a vibrant and growing multi-generational congregation where we have experienced the Holy Spirit leading us to become a Love Letter from God to our neighbors.”

Founded in 1926, HP Pres is a member of the Evangelical Covenant Order of Presbyterians (ECO). The church has spent the past two years searching for a new senior pastor following the unexpected death of Dunagan

Dunagan died in his sleep in October 2023 at age 44. He had led the 5,500-member congregation for nine years and left behind his wife, Ali, and their three children.

He was remembered as a “gifted communicator and a humble servant leader” whose passion for sharing the Gospel transformed thousands of lives. His legacy includes planting community churches such as Peak Street Church, Grace Church Lake Highlands, and Good Shepherd Oak Cliff.