Hillary Clinton Blames White Men of a ‘Certain Religion’ for Damage to America

On September 24, 2025, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appears on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” during a segment. | Screenshot: YouTube/ MSNBC

During a segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a controversial warning, claiming that white men of a “certain religion” are responsible for “so much damage,” after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA.

Clinton, a two-time Democratic presidential candidate, emphasized that America has still not achieved the “more perfect union” that was envisioned by former President Abraham Lincoln.

Clinton stated, “We haven't gotten to the more perfect union, and we fought a Civil War over part of it. And people have been protesting for hundreds of years that things were not as they should be, given our ideals and how we should be moving toward them.”

“So, I think that's what makes us so special as a country, and the idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was dominated by, you know, let's say it, white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology, it's just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for.”

Earlier in the interview, Clinton, who is promoting the 20th anniversary of the Clinton Global Initiative, warned that the ideals of equality and progressive values are “in the crosshairs of those on the right.”

She stated, “The idea of 'We The People' that all men and women are created equal, that seems to be in the crosshairs of those on the right who want to turn the clock back on the progress that has been made.”

While the segment did not specifically address Kirk, who was killed on September 10 during a Q&A at TPUSA's “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University, Clinton made multiple historical references. She repeatedly mentioned President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated on April 14, 1865, by John Wilkes Booth while attending a play at Ford’s Theatre.

Although Clinton has not publicly commented on Kirk’s death, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, said he was “saddened and angered” after the incident, joining other former presidents in condemning the shooting. “I hope we all go through some serious introspection and redouble our efforts to engage in debate passionately, yet peacefully,” he stated on social media on September 10.

In a separate interview with CNN in October 2023, Hillary Clinton also described supporters of Donald Trump, whom she called “MAGA extremists,” as being part of a “cult” and suggested they should undergo “formal deprogramming.”

“Sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure,” she said. “He’s only in it for himself.”