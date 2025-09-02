‘House of David’ Season 2 to Premiere on October 5; Wonder Project Launches on Prime Video

‘House of David’ season 2. | Screenshot: Thewonderproject.com

Amazon’s Prime Video has unveiled first-look images for season two of “House of David” and announced that the new season will premiere on October 5.

The biblical drama, developed by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, will initially release its first two episodes exclusively on Wonder Project before becoming available to all Prime Video subscribers at a later date.

Jon Erwin, founder of Wonder Project, said launching the platform with the sophomore season of “House of David” was intentional. “The dream of the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video is to make it easier than ever for families to decide what to watch together,” Erwin said in a statement.

“We are so excited to kick things off with the two-episode premiere of ‘House of David’s second season. The reaction to the show has been extraordinary. The new season is epic and emotional, and I can’t wait for Wonder subscribers to be the first to experience it.”

“House of David,” which ranked No. 2 on Amazon Prime, dramatizes the biblical accounts of Saul and David from 1 Samuel. The series features Michael Iskander, who recently converted to Catholicism, portraying David. The cast also includes Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Saul's wife Queen Ahinoam, Stephen Lang as Samuel, Indy Lewis as Saul's daughter Mychal, and Martyn Ford as the giant Goliath.

Wonder Project’s subscription service will be available in the United States for $8.99 per month or $89.99 annually. Alongside “House of David,” the platform will offer more than 125 licensed titles and over 1,000 hours of various film and television content.

At launch, viewers will have access to series such as “Mr. Bean," “Party of Five,” “Pride and Prejudice,” “Sherlock,” “The Conners,” and “The Mysterious Benedict Society.”

It will also feature family-friendly movies including “American Underdog,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Jesus Revolution,” “Lincoln,” “My Girl,” “Rudy,” “The Sandlot,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” and “The Sound of Music.”