House Passes Bill to Cut Federal Funding for Planned Parenthood

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill this week to strip federal funding from Planned Parenthood, the country's largest abortion provider.



The measure, which has received specific praise from pro-life advocacy groups and religious organizations, now awaits approval from the Senate and President Donald Trump.

The bill, known as House Resolution 1 or the Big Beautiful Bill Act, was passed in a 215-214 vote mainly along party lines, with all Democrats voting against it and only two Republicans breaking ranks to vote against the measure.

The bill includes a provision that would effectively defund Planned Parenthood, which receives over $700 million in government funds annually.

Specifically, Section 44126 states that no federal funds classified as direct spending, which are allocated to implement a state plan under title XIX of the Social Security Act or to waive such a plan, shall be used to make payments to any entity deemed prohibited.

This restriction applies to items and services provided within 10 years of the law's enactment, and a "prohibited entity" is defined as a non-profit organization that "provides for abortions."

The bill's future now depends on the Republican-led Senate, which holds a 53-47 majority; if party-line support persists as it did in the House, the legislation can only succeed if at most three Republican senators oppose it.

In its most recent annual report, Planned Parenthood performed an all-time high of over 402,000 abortions in the fiscal year 2023-2024. Meanwhile, the number of other health services, such as cancer screenings, continued to decline.

The organization received about 39% of its revenue from government reimbursements and grants for health services, totaling approximately $792 million.