HUD Welcomes Texas Megachurch Pastor Scott Turner as New Secretary

Scott Turner, executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, addresses the audience at the Opportunity Zone Conference on April 17, 2019. | photo credit: The White House

Scott Turner, an associate pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, has been confirmed as the new Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

In a Senate vote held on Wednesday, Turner received confirmation with a tally of 55-44 and was sworn in by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The confirmation vote largely followed party lines, with Democratic Senators Peter Welch of Vermont and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania joining their Republican colleagues to support Turner.

In a statement following his confirmation, Turner expressed that he was “honored and humbled to serve the American people and the Trump Administration as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.”

He noted, “On President Trump's first day in office, he signed an executive order to lower the cost of housing and expand housing supply. As Secretary, I will lead the department in furthering these priorities.” Turner emphasized that the path ahead offers an opportunity to restore HUD to its core mission of supporting strong, sustainable communities and providing quality, affordable homes for the nation’s most vulnerable populations.

In his role as secretary, Turner stated his belief that the government “must reduce burdensome regulations to make homeownership easier while unleashing prosperity that has been stifled in communities across the country for far too long.” He concluded, “God blessed us with this great nation, and together, we can increase self-sufficiency and empower Americans to climb the economic ladder toward a brighter future.”

Prestonwood Senior Pastor Jack Graham referred to Turner as a “son in the ministry” and expressed his delight at Turner being sworn into office. “Thank you President Trump for appointing this incredible servant of God,” Graham wrote on social media.

Dr. Ben Carson, who served as HUD secretary during the first Trump administration, congratulated Turner on his confirmation via his account on X, stating, “Scott is a true man of God, who has been blessed with the unique ability to lead. He will undoubtedly inspire hope into the hearts of those he serves and those he serves with.”

Turner, nominated in November, previously served in the first Trump administration as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.