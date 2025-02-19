Christian-Owned In-N-Out Burger Returns Headquarters to Baldwin Park with Tennessee Expansion

Photo Credit: Facebook/ IN-N-OUT Burger

In-N-Out Burger, the fast food chain owned by Christian businesswoman Lynsi Snyder, is moving its corporate headquarters back to Baldwin Park, California, the location where the company was founded.

This relocation aims to consolidate operations and will result in the closure of the Irvine office by 2029, as the chain continues its expansion into new markets, according to a report by The Tennessean.

By reinforcing its presence in California, In-N-Out is also developing a large corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee, as part of its strategy to support growth in the eastern United States. This new hub in Tennessee represents a significant investment in the region, creating hundreds of jobs and expanding the brand's reach.

In a statement, Snyder emphasized the importance of family values in the decision-making process, saying, “In every decision about the future of In-N-Out Burger, I give strong consideration to what my grandparents and my family would think is best for our company. This move helps us bring our In-N-Out family back together in a way that strengthens our ability to serve customers, who are always our top priority.”

She added, “Some of our associates will be relocating to Tennessee, which makes it even more important to centralize our western headquarters in one location, and our company’s deepest roots are in Baldwin Park. Our West Coast family will be together in one place, where In-N-Out Burger began.”

Founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder, In-N-Out Burger has grown to over 400 locations across eight states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho. It has also earned recognition as the sixth-best place to work in America, according to Glassdoor's 2024 list.

In-N-Out Burger has incorporated Christian values into its branding for many years. Since the 1990s, Bible verses have appeared on its packaging, notably John 3:16 on drink cups and other scripture references on food containers.

Snyder has furthered this practice by adding additional verses to fry boats and coffee cups, reinforcing the company's Christian foundation. Additionally, she founded Army of Love, a ministry focused on discipleship and faith-based outreach.