Iran Charges 53 Christians with Espionage Amid Bible Smuggling Allegations

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Sina drakhshani

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has recently accused 53 Christians on charges of espionage and anti-security activities. In their official report, they accused these individuals of receiving religious training abroad and being connected to a foreign intelligence-backed Evangelical network.

State media broadcasted footage showing some of the detainees alongside confiscated Christian literature, including Bibles, and alleged that these items had been smuggled into Iran. Screenshots from the video displayed copies of the New Testament, various Christian texts, and Alcoholics Anonymous handbooks. Officials claimed these materials were being circulated secretly among believers.

Mansour Borji, director of Article18, a London-based religious liberty watchdog group, criticized the accusations, describing them as “a very clear example of hate speech.” He argued they not only criminalize the arrested individuals but also target the broader Evangelical Christian community in Iran.

“The clear suggestion being made here is that all Evangelical Christians are associates of Mossad,” Borji stated. He emphasized that the accusations made on state television hadn't been proven in court and that such broadcasts violated the basic rights of the accused.

Borji also condemned the use of forced confessions in the broadcast, noting that such confessions are rarely shown on national television in Iran. He questioned why the Iranian government would broadcast unproven allegations when they could instead allow international representatives to speak directly with the detainees.

The director pointed out the peculiar situation of Persian-speaking Christians, referencing the lack of officially recognized churches for them in Iran. He said they are often forced to hold religious gatherings outside Iran.

In June, five Christians faced charges of “gathering and collusion” and “propaganda against the Islamic Republic.” The indictment accused them of activities like praying and baptizing, and referred to the Bible as a “prohibited book.” According to Article18, two Christian converts received 12-year prison sentences in April for possessing multiple copies of the Bible.

The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence justified the recent arrests as part of a broader crackdown following the so-called “12-day war” with Israel, as reported by ZENIT News. They falsely claimed that the detained Christians had been “trained abroad” by churches in the United States and Israel, allegedly acting “under the guise of the Zionist Christian evangelical movement.”

During the same period, police reported detaining over 21,000 suspects, according to official claims. Iran's estimated 800,000 Christians are largely converts without legal places of worship, forcing many to seek religious observance online or abroad.

Borji explained that many Iranian Christians rely on online resources or attend religious meetings abroad, since domestic gatherings are restricted. He also stated that some of the recently arrested individuals had attended a Christian event in a neighboring country, as such gatherings were unavailable to them at home, and they were arrested upon their return.

Currently, at least 11 of those detained have been released on bail, but more than 40 remain in custody. Over 60 others are already serving prison sentences related to their faith.