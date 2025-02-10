‘Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Praising God

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts thanks God and his team for their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, securing the Super Bowl LIX title in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9, 2025. | Photo Credit: Christian Post / NFL on FOX via YouTube.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gave high praise to God after guiding his team to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This win secured the Super Bowl LIX championship in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Hurts credited his faith and the lessons he has learned from experiences, both good and bad, for his success. “You know, … God is good. He's greater than all the highs and the lows. And I think personally, myself, I've just been able to use every experience and learn from it. The good, the bad, all of it. Using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness,” he stated.

Despite being named Super Bowl MVP, the 26-year-old Eagles quarterback, who is in his third full season starting for the team, emphasized that the victory could not have been achieved without the efforts of his teammates. “I think I couldn't do any of these things without the guys around me. You know, we got a special group this year. We were able to learn from the past and get some nice new pieces and get over that hump,” Hurts said.

For nearly three quarters, the Eagles' defense kept the Chiefs scoreless, a pivotal factor in securing the championship victory. Hurts acknowledged the defense, which had been among the league's best throughout the season, for making a significant difference. “I'm just running [my] race and playing with purpose. You know this is what I'm called to do in this season of my life, and I'm going to give it all I have and try my best to leave no stone unturned,” he added.

Reflecting on his journey to becoming a Super Bowl champion, Hurts noted the challenges he faced, including setbacks like being benched for Tua Tagovailoa during the University of Alabama's 2017 National Championship victory. “The purpose never changes. I think your values never change. I think, in the end, it comes down to how people look at you. I'm going to always be the same,” Hurts said.

He emphasized staying true to his vision and noted the importance of great leadership, crediting his parents for setting a positive example. “And that kid always kept the main thing the main thing and always was true to his vision and what he saw. And it all began with great leadership … just doing it the right way,” he stated.

Hurts concluded by sharing his perspective on timing and perseverance. “I think, in the end, things come right on time. The last time around, it wasn't my time, and sometimes you have to accept that you have to wait your turn … and dealing with … everything that came with the last Super Bowl.”

He expressed that processing those emotions and experiences ignited a fire within him, significantly enhancing his desire to win. “It wasn't enough to win, and I think going through those emotions and processing those things and processing that experience lit a great flame in me and enhanced my desire to win significantly.”