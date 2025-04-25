Jim Caviezel Delves into C.S. Lewis in Preparation for ‘Passion of the Christ’ Follow-Up

Actor Jim Caviezel as Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection” | Screenshot: YouTube/ Ciné Burst ™

Actor Jim Caviezel is preparing to reprise his iconic role as Jesus in the upcoming sequel, “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,” following Mel Gibson's 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ.”

In a recent appearance on the “Arroyo Grande” show, Caviezel revealed that he is turning to C.S. Lewis' “The Screwtape Letters” for spiritual preparation, emphasizing his commitment to the role by stating, “I’m not going to play Jesus. I need Him to play me.”

The 56-year-old actor will reportedly be digitally de-aged to portray a 33-year-old Jesus. He recalled the physically demanding and spiritually taxing experiences he faced while filming “The Passion,” including dislocated shoulders, hypothermia, and even being struck by lightning during the Crucifixion scene. “I got shot right out of my body,” he said, describing how he watched crew members attempt to revive him.

“By the end of production, I had developed fluid in my lungs, full-body infections, and required two heart surgeries. It was enough to kill me,” he added, reflecting on the intense challenges he faced.

Despite the trauma he endured during the first film, Caviezel did not hesitate when Gibson approached him about the sequel. He shared that he is engaging in fasting and meditating on the rosary to prepare spiritually, planning to receive the Eucharist daily during filming. He believes that the role involves entering a spiritual battle, stating, “This is a war.”

Caviezel also recounted how Gibson cautioned him about the potential risks of accepting the role, saying, “If you do this movie, you may never work in this town again.” Despite his limited understanding of Catholic doctrine at the time, he accepted the challenge.

During the original film's production, Caviezel found himself in a moment of prayer, asking for divine guidance for his performance. “I asked him, ‘Will you present yourself to the world?’ and he said, ‘I don’t have anybody else,’” he recalled.

Approaching “Resurrection” with a new perspective, Caviezel expressed his desire to stay present in the moment, saying, “I got too far over my skis on the last one. This time, I really want to stay in the moment. I want to enjoy this one.”

Caviezel emphasized that he remains unconcerned with public opinion regarding the sequel. “The world didn’t like ‘The Passion,’ and that’s a good thing,” he stated confidently.

Having previously mentioned how taking on the role of Jesus led him to be “blacklisted” in Hollywood, Caviezel has continued to appear in faith-based films, such as “Paul, Apostle of Christ” and “Sound of Freedom.”

In a 2018 interview with the Christian Post, he reaffirmed his determination to serve God through his career, stating, “I’ll be point blank with you, my industry has been around for a century, and the word of God has been around for 5,000 years if you want to go back to Moses and Abraham.”

“Am I the right guy [for the parts]? No, I never thought I was the right guy to play Jesus either… God doesn't always choose the best, but He chose you, so what are you going to do about it?”

“The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection” is set to begin filming in Rome this August, with a target release date in 2026. Alongside Caviezel, Maia Morgenstern will reprise her role as Mary, and Francesco De Vito will return as Peter. Mel Gibson is directing the film and co-wrote the screenplay with “Braveheart” writer Randall Wallace.