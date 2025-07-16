John MacArthur, Renowned Pastor and Bible Teacher, Dies at 86; Evangelical Leaders Offer Tributes

Pastor John MacArthur. | hoto credit: Facebook / Shepherds' Conference

Renowned preacher, pastor, author, and theologian John MacArthur passed away on Monday evening at the age of 86, shortly after being hospitalized with pneumonia.

MacArthur was a major figure in the Christian world, known for his preaching at Grace Community Church, his books, leadership at The Master’s University, and his Grace to You media ministry, impacting generations across the globe.

His health issues became more prominent starting when he was hospitalized on New Year’s Day 2023, a Sunday, which prevented him from preaching at the second service at his church. He was treated for a blockage in his arteries at that time.

Throughout 2024, MacArthur faced ongoing health challenges, which kept him away from the pulpit from July until his return to preach at a Thanksgiving service in November. During late 2024, he underwent three surgeries related to his health problems.

MacArthur is survived by Patricia, his wife of more than 60 years, along with their four children, 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Reacting to the news, theologian and author Owen Strachan tweeted, “Rest in peace, lion of faith. It is already strange to live in a world without MacArthur's steady convictional presence. Pray for his family, his church, and the many who mourn him.”

The Rev. Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, stated on Tuesday that “One of America's great Bible teachers, Pastor John MacArthur, has stepped into the presence of Almighty God. He could get more out of a Bible verse than anyone I've ever known.”

“Today, the New York Times recognized him as a 'Firebrand Preacher and Culture Warrior' and said that he influenced generations of evangelical preachers — that is true. His voice will be greatly missed.”

Albert Mohler Jr., president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and host of "The Briefing" podcast, wrote a column for World magazine in which he called MacArthur “a lion of the pulpit” and the “greatest expositor of his times.”

Mohler remarked, “One of the ironies of John MacArthur is that, to the end, he insisted that any God-called preacher of the Word could do what he did. There was great truth in that claim, of course,” but emphasized, “On the other hand, John MacArthur was uniquely gifted as an expositor, and he was uniquely faithful as well. He was a preacher.”

Noted theologian, Bible teacher, and bestselling author John Piper also paid tribute, saying that “the longer I knew John MacArthur, the more I loved him.” Piper shared, “We valued each other on glorious common ground. Seventy-somethings don't jockey for seniority. Battle-tested, without bitterness, bearing scars with durable joy, we enjoyed each other.”

“He was kind to me — phone calls to express thankfulness, invitations to his conferences, public conversations where affection abounded,” he added.

Piper highlighted his awe at MacArthur's biblical exposition, stating, “The sheer constancy of such exposition for over half a century was immeasurably fruitful.” He reflected, “Only God knows the countless eternal effects that rippled out from the pebbles of truth he dropped year after year.”

California evangelist Greg Laurie, leader of Harvest Christian Fellowship, said MacArthur “will be deeply missed.” Laurie wrote, “I had the privilege of knowing John personally, and I can tell you — he was a true man of God. He spoke at our church several times over the years, and it was always a joy to spend time with him.”

Laurie concluded, “John leaves behind a powerful legacy: his beloved family, his faithful congregation, his far-reaching media ministry, and of course, his epic library of biblical commentaries that will continue to impact generations.”

He also expressed confidence that MacArthur's “greatest legacy” was “that he lived a life well-lived” and that “he was faithful to the very end.”